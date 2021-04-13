Palo Alto OKs church to house the homeless in parking lot

Soon, the cracked pavement of Highway Community Church's parking lot on Middlefield Road in Palo Alto will be home to up to four vehicle dwellers, at least from the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
It's the first of potentially four or more lots at Palo Alto's houses of worship that the City Council recently approved as part of its Safe Parking Program, which has been in the works for more than a year.
Using a temporary ordinance that allows religious institutions to host up to four vehicles on their land, the city is hoping the program will be one way to alleviate local homelessness among those who have resorted to living in their vehicles, many parking along busy streets like El Camino Real.
Highway Community, which submitted an application in November, was given the city's green light on March 2. Two more churches — Peninsula Bible Church, also on Middlefield Road, and the Unitarian Church on East Charleston Road — await approval, and others like Unity Church, which is next door to Highway Community, have expressed interest in applying.
"There's a number of different initiatives we're working on, and this is one that felt very timely given the decreased opportunities that were there at the start of COVID for people who are housing insecure," said Jake Dodson, pastor of Highway Community.
The site will be operated by Move Mountain View, which currently operates five other safe parking lots throughout Mountain View and Palo Alto. Partly funded by Santa Clara County, the nonprofit organization will provide amenities at the location such as a portable toilet, washroom and fire extinguisher, as well as guidance to proper social services.
"We're very excited to see this development," said Michael Love, operations manager of Move Mountain View.
As the first congregation to receive the city's approval, the Highway Community site at 3373 Middlefield Road will serve as a closely observed model for the program while city leaders consider a more permanent ordinance in the coming months.
The city's temporary ordinance regulates aspects such as vehicle and time limit, minimum amenities provided on site, notification of nearby residents, etc., but the hosting church can make its own modifications as long as it falls within the city ordinance's purview, Dodson said.
Highway Community Church, for example, will be limiting its lot to four passenger vehicles only, such as SUVs, sedans or minivans, which is a requirement not set by the city but determined by the church and its neighbors.
Dodson said neighbors helped shape what the church's program will look like. During Zoom discussions, they said that recreational vehicles previously used the lot unsupervised, before Highway Community took over the property around two years ago. A few problems ensued, including fights that broke out, Dodson said.
Neighbors were also concerned that, given how tall RVs are, the vehicle dwellers could potentially intrude on their backyard privacy.
Encircling the church are about 12 homes, including the residences of Mary Slocum on Cork Oak Way and Linda Mackenzie on Ames Avenue — two locals who have been vocal proponents of the Safe Parking Program and coordinated the impromptu Zoom meetings with their neighbors to rally support and work out agreements with the church.
Slocum pointed to the long history of the current and previous churches' efforts to support the homeless.
"The spirit was there, but the follow-up wasn't, so we ran into many, many issues," said Slocum, who has lived on Cork Oak since 1994. "So we really welcome the city coming in with the ordinance so that everybody's needs could be met: so we can help the homeless; we can help the church do what they believe their role is; and we can help the neighbors so we can make sure that our lives can go along and everyone is respected."
Love of Move Mountain View also suggested that he recommends churches work with cars and vans anyway. People in smaller cars typically tend to be the most vulnerable and overlooked in the community, he said.
"The grand theory that comes from those who first developed safe parking is simply that when you have someone who is living in a vehicle, they are one step away from living on the street," Love said. "(And) it's a lot easier to turn someone around and get them housed."
Along with a tall hedge the church will install around its borders before vehicle dwellers arrive, Dodson said the church and the neighbors have asked Move Mountain View to prioritize housing people with a longtime connection to Palo Alto.
Highway Community's parking lot has remained mostly empty for the past year due to the pandemic. The church is outfitted to park about 80 normal-sized cars in a lot that spans roughly the length of a football field — a quarter of the space occupied by the actual church.
Already existing on Highway Community's site is a fenced play area for children. Dodson said the pen could be open to kids, but he was told by Move Mountain View that the church most likely won't expect any children, given the site's restriction to passenger vehicles only.
"We have seen in our several years here (just) one poor family that was a mom and three kids trying to live in an SUV," Love said. "So no, these typically are single or maybe a couple living in a car or van."
The Palo Alto Police Department and lot monitors with Move Mountain View will also surveil the lot, Love said, to record attendance and ensure that only the prescreened vehicle dwellers are on the site. (Each vehicle will be designated a parking spot beforehand and a permit tag.)
No drugs, alcohol or weapons will be allowed on the property, no loud music and no food can be cooked outside the vehicle. The guests will also have to make a commitment to meet with a caseworker at least every month.
The limitations and requirements set forth by the church and the city ultimately shape a service that Dodson, Love, city leaders and supportive residents have emphasized is supposed to be a transitional program, not, as Dodson put it, a "destination."
One frequently asked question at Move Mountain View, according to Love, is how long on average it takes for people living in their vehicles to transition into more permanent housing. But there is "no real norm," he said. Some people can take only two weeks before they secure housing while others run into more obstacles.
With two clients on the list for Highway Community, Love said people may be ready to stay there in about two weeks. The overnight parking permit for the church is set to expire Aug. 31, 2022.
"It's important for people to know that we're not setting up shelters," Love said. "These are places where people can be safe enough to work on their project of getting a permanent place to live."
The Highway Community approval comes on the heels of the February opening of a Safe Parking Program at 2000 Geng Road, which hosts up to 12 recreational vehicles, 24 hours a day and is also operated by Move Mountain View. But the numbers are small when placed against the larger backdrop of Santa Clara County's ambition to house 20,000 more people by 2025, a goal post that was shared during a City Council meeting on April 5.
Some residents are also yet to be completely sold on the city's parking program.
Grace Mah, a Palo Alto resident on Christine Drive who is part of her neighborhood association, said during the April 5 meeting that far more residents should be notified of a potential overnight parking site — not just those living within 600 feet, as the city currently mandates.
Vehicle dwellers, Mah noted, are required to move at least half a mile away from the parking site outside of the overnight operating hours. Thus, she argued, all residents within that distance should be notified if a congregation is attempting to apply for a permit. She also called the $600 appeal process to any permit approved "prohibitively high."
Wendy Yu, another local resident, expressed concerns that the initiative could disproportionately impact Palo Alto neighborhoods with a higher density of congregations, especially if there's no cap on the number of issued permits. The block of Middlefield Road between Christine Drive and Ames Avenue, for example, has three churches that have applied or are interested in participating in the program.
Yu also wondered if the initiative will increase the number of homeless people in the city by attracting others from surrounding regions.
When asked about some of the residents' concerns, Love said that the organization's process is to screen and prioritize people who have local connections to Palo Alto or a nearby city like Mountain View. If an unhoused individual from a farther city approached Move Mountain View, he said, the standard procedure is to connect them to their local services.
"Without fear of being a political advocate, because I'm not allowed to do that, we have not found people travel far and wide from other places to come and use our service," he said. "The few that are passing through — we detect them and refer them someplace else."
another community
Christians truly care about the homeless. Homeless people are people too.
College Terrace
Sad that they let a cold winter pass to get permission for the summer.
another community
"Homeless people are people too" Um, yeah. The question is, is any particular homeless person a good neighbor?
Menlo Park
- The question is, is any particular homeless person a good neighbor?
The same question could be asked in regards to any of our neighbors with an actual house.
The answer: it depends, as courtesy and consideration tends to vary among people in general.
Most RV dwellers are low-key.
It's usually the street homeless with substance abuse and/or mental health issues that create public disturbances.
There are two types of homeless, the ones who sleep in their vehicles and the ones who sleep outdoors behind shopping centers, in park shrubbery, on outdoor benches etc.
Palo Alto might also consider establishing a tent city and sanctuary site for these individuals. Like Santa Cruz, Palo Alto would then become a mecca for the homeless from all other areas as well.
Though such a concept might create some potential problems, it would provide an alternative site to the homeless encampment along the Guadalupe in San Jose and further enhance Palo Alto's reputation as a progressive and humanitarian city.
Or perhaps a section of Foothills Park could be designated for such use.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
These churches appear to be within one block of Middlefield Road. Can other churches around town do the same?
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
>> These churches appear to be within one block of Middlefield Road. Can other churches around town do the same?
^ Marissa Mayer's Roller and Hapgood Mortuary site would make a good homeless shelter for those who do not have a vehicle to sleep in.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
I see no reason (outside of possible crime) why Palo Alto should not become a full-fledged sanctuary city that welcomes everyone onto it's premises.
The responsibility rests with the PACC, local churches, community organizations and residents to accommodate the homeless who are simply seeking refuge.
Adobe-Meadow
Any and all actions require funding. Where is the funding coming from? Any one city has a limitation on the amount of available space. The SU property is not under the control of the city. It looks like we have open space but reality says the city does not own that open space. Comparisons to cities which have a huge amount of land that is not developed - Santa Cruz - does us no good. We are built out to our borders.
Then we have people from other cities who are handing out advice on what this city should do. Desmond Phillips should first say what his city of Menlo Park is doing and how they are financing it. Advice givers should first display some grasp of the facts concerning this issue. There are no RV dwellers on ECR in Menlo Park
another community
Midtown
Why is not the cost to taxpayers included in this article?
How is Move Mountain View determining, who have local connections to Palo Alto or a nearby city like Mountain View?
another community
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Many of the RVs parked on ECR do not want to give up their spaces because it will be difficult to find another one that offers the same degree of convenience.
They are now a part of the Palo Alto community.
Adobe-Meadow
Why aren't we welcoming a good deal of the new immigrants here as well? Get them out of the cages and detention centers? Between Pelosi's district and Palo alto, we could help a lot. This is the compassionate thing to do. I am so happy to finally see PA approve this.
College Terrace
Marissa M. has 600.000 million. She could offer to build a shelter.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
"Why aren't we welcoming a good deal of the new immigrants here as well? Get them out of the cages and detention centers?"
That would a most humanitarian gesture.
My arrival to the United States was sponsored by a church and a host family.
Palo Alto residents could perhaps consider providing this opportunity with the added assistance of the city and local houses of worship.
The problem I assume is that most Palo Altans do not want to be burdened or inundated with new arrivals from 3rd world countries who are impoverished and unable to speak English.
Being a predominantly white affluent and liberal-minded community, it is also safe to assume that most Palo Alto residents would prefer to express their compassion in kind words rather than any progressive action.
And the miniscule 1.9% Afro-American population seems to indicate that darker people of color may not be welcome in Palo Alto.
Times were very difficult in Somalia but at least we did not have the blatant racism that exists in other affluent white SF Bay area cities such as Danville and Orinda.
Palo Alto is a much nicer community than the aforementioned cities except that the police are pretty much the same wherever a black person goes.
It is like we all have a target on our back and a policeman once told me not to expect any immediate changes in the near future.
Adobe-Meadow
Ika is from another community - does not say what that community is. She was sponsored by a church to come to the US.
Churches are not stand alone units in a city - they are part of a large network that is managed at the top level. Immigration issues are managed and funded at the top level. When bringing people over they have to be located in a city that will provide the economical basis and potential job market for that family to fit in. Other people that they will make a community with. They are typically placed in a location that already has an established community of people from the same country. They need to make that person successful and not isolated. We should assume that they have been placed in a location that provides those basic human amenities of community.
Palo Alto is a small suburban city next to a major university. The major university runs their own show as to who they hire and educate. The other alternatives for this city are related to the tech business and people who are hirable based on educational background related to the tech business. Los Angeles is a major, typical city based on the diverse job market and influx of people from all over the world. Los Angeles provides the most logical location in this state.
This city is small and is not Los Angeles. And this city is built out to the borders. It is the churches job to place people in the locations where they will be most successful and not isolated. Palo Alto has an influx of people from India based on the job market. Hopefully Ika has been located in a major city that has an established community that she can enjoy. Targeting this city by churches says the top level management of the major churches needs to review how and where they place immigrants. The immigrant needs to be placed in a community where they will be successful. Los Angeles has large groups of people from all countries and provides the best successful outcome.
another community
Why send them all to LA? Are you advocating the creation of even more inner city ghettos?
In time, Palo Alto will have more housing units and for some recently arrived immigrants, a suburban setting is better suited to their well-being.
While others (excluding myself) are striving desperately to live in Palo Alto, it is the responsibility of the PACC along with the assistance of developers to ensure that certain accommodations (including new housing) can be offered on a limited but practical scale and despite certain opposition, the PACC is striving to do so.
Kudos to the PACC's ongoing efforts as NIMBY Palo Altans need to accept the changes that time eventually brings.
As a former Palo Alto resident (off Stanford Avenue/College Terrace), the city's growth was becoming even more evident during the 1990s and we sold our small home and moved to Piedmont.
And so at times, I read with a certain interest (and sometimes amusement) the number of concerns still troubling various Palo Alto residents.
In closing, some of the comments suggesting that Palo Alto split off into separate North and South cities makes sense as these city sectors vary in terms of individual concerns, priorities, and outward appearances.
another community
"Churches are not stand alone units in a city - they are part of a large network that is managed at the top level. Immigration issues are managed and funded at the top level."
Speaking as a former Catholic, you are correct in that there is an upper tier heirarchy that makes major decisions in the name and on the part of the church.
That said, the Catholic Church could do considerably more to assist in the placement of these refugees from Latin America, most of whom are Catholic.
The upper tier of my ex-religion live "high off the hog" while most of their impoverished supporters continue to suffer.
A concerted effort including the church, county and state social services, local communities, and the Department of Immigration could work wonders if they truly cared.
They don't.
Old Palo Alto
It's been convenient - and wrong - to accept people living on the street. We haven't built sufficient local housing to get them off the street and so there they are, a severe problem getting worse and worse. Living on the street with addiction or mental issues is the worst possible human condition. Whatever new laws are needed, it should be against the law to live on the street. At the same time, the state should mandate homeless facilities as part of county budgets. We closed the mental hospitals because they were horrible and left those people onto the streets. We supply drug addicts living on the streets - a completely bad idea. We accept the 'petty' crimes, assaults, break ins, and general blight of growing homeless encampments because we just give up. We don't want to act. We open the door wide to refugees fleeing other failed societies into our 'sanctuary cities' while ignoring the failures already here desperately lying on our streets.
There are so many instances of good work by churches but like it or not, providing for homelessness is a public obligation. It's well past due to solve this problem.
Adobe-Meadow
I am a 4th generation CA resident. Based on family members, extended family members, school and work associates from Marin, SF down to San Diego and Central Valley we know where the concentrations of peoples are. Concentrations are centered on the churches they attend, restaurants they eat at, markets they shop at, schools they attend, and community center events they attend and support. Burbank has the Armenian community and associated eastern European migrants, Olivera Street in LA is where the Latino groups are, there is a China Town, a Japan Town, a black section with Bar-B-Q, a Jewish section that was in the Fairfax area and now moved to the valley - replaced by the middle-eastern group.
LA is the home base for the entertainment business so a lot is associated with that business area which supports a very diverse population. Then there is the beach crowd, and the aerospace crowd. The city of Westchester was partially replaced by the growth of LAX
SF - look in the SFC each day - Ship Traffic-today 15 ships waiting to offload, 11 ships in the departure column. WSJ reporting on the ship traffic in Long Beach area - backed up due to Covid but starting to clear out. Pacific Coast shipping - a main business.
PA is the city supporting SU and the think-tank and government agencies that feed off of SU. San Jose is a different story. Gilroy is the Garlic Capital,
Within the whole state every area has a historic and current role to play - all different. Each supporting a main industry and the people who actively work in those industries.
PA is built out. If you live here and have nothing else to do then looking for fulfillment by "re-imagining" what goes on here is non-productive. Put immigrants in the locations where their skill set is and their supporting communities.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
"At the same time, the state should mandate homeless facilities as part of county budgets."
Or at least designate city areas where the homeless can legally establish encampments.
Palo Alto could easily allocate one of its many parks for this purpose.
Adobe-Meadow
In Hawaii plane loads of homeless were arriving. The base of the HA business is tourism. Everyone learns some skill set relative to tourism - entertainment, food preparation, working in a store, etc. As the tourist areas filled up with homeless they suddenly were shipped back to the mainland. HA knows what it's business base is and makes sure that all residents, from the children upward, know where the business for the state is. Everyone works, everyone has a job - even of that is to go to school. Life lesson taught in that state.
another community
Hawaii homelessness is irrelevant to Palo Alto issues.
Best to stay on point and focus on the realities here.
another community
-- designate city areas where the homeless can legally establish encampments.
Palo Alto could easily allocate one of its many parks for this purpose.
Yes. Palo Alto should have a tent city for the homeless with porta-potties and regular visitations from social services to ensure their needs (eg. food and medical) are met.
What's wrong with Palo Alto? Such a heartless and self-centered community.
another community
Having a homeless encampment would most likely decrease residential property values in Palo Alto and this consideration is a priority to 99% of the residents.
It's easier to talk of humanitarian ideals rather than actually implement them.
Adobe-Meadow
Darrin does not live in Palo Alto. So why comment? There is a point here - Governments relate the impact of the homeless on the economy. Other states recognize that impact and actively work to mitigate the impacts to the economy. Our governor does not. Any action has to be considered relative to the impacts of the actions. Palo Alto is built out to the borders. Our parks are our investments. The bay area is one of the highest cost of living areas in the state. All would benefit by placing the homeless in the lowest cost of living places in the state.
Duveneck/St. Francis
"The bay area is one of the highest cost of living areas in the state. All would benefit by placing the homeless in the lowest cost of living places in the state."
Like Kentucky?
Are you advocating moving all of the homeless to some crappy locale just so Palo Alto can remain genteel?
Such compassion on your part.
Adobe-Meadow
It is tax time. Everyone is paying taxes - we hope. The problem on the table here- you as an individual can donate as much money as you want to homeless organizations. That is your call based on your financial holdings. When you arbitrarily decide that other people / the city should be tasked with providing funding. That is the cities call - not yours or mine. Or you feel compelled to offer up city resources so you can feel good then that is a problem. Each person can donate what they want to donate but there should not be a price tag of city parks or city resources that are budgeted to the city. you want a feel good at someone elses expense.
Old Palo Alto
@Resident 1-Adobe Meadows. We raise taxes to provide for the common good. We should, and we have, understood that some among us cannot always provide for themselves. Civilized society accepts responsibility for those who cannot manage. We always need to make sure that we are not carrying those who are able but leaving those who can't to lie on the street is totally unacceptable. I am not advocating building massive homeless shelters in PA. Every locale should take some. We have some 80,000 kids in foster care around the state, tragic and so sad for those kids but the system does provide a basic solution. It's interesting how our most concerned can open their hearts and the border to non-citizens while walking past the human tragedies lying on the street and do nothing. A homeless person may have to relocate to obtain shelter but that's still better than the street.
Barron Park
Some of you really are ghouls, you know that? Absolutely miserable humans.
I’m glad that these churches are allowing the homeless to have a place to sleep. It’s the Christian thing to do. Now if only they had homes... But our city council is doing their damndest to make sure that never happens!
another community
+Some of you really are ghouls, you know that? Absolutely miserable humans.
Concurring. Most Palo Altans would rather look the other way than lend a helping hand.
Or send the homeless packing to another state where the cost of living is supposedly cheaper.
NIMBYism is in full bloom and symbolic of this particular city.
But that's OK. What comes around goes around.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
"Some of you really are ghouls, you know that? Absolutely miserable humans.
Concurring. Most Palo Altans would rather look the other way than lend a helping hand."
"Most" Palo Altans didn't spend $230,000,000 in the last election to deny gig workers benefits or a living wage.
"Most" Palo Altans DID vote in a new city council that supports rent moderation rather than unchecked development that prices everyone out of the housing market.
"Most" Palo Altans DID vote out those candidates that preferred to give the displaced a moving allowance rather than affordable housing.
Web Link
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
>"Most" Palo Altans DID vote out those candidates that preferred to give the displaced a moving allowance rather than affordable housing."
^ And just how far has the PACC succeeded to date in providing affordable housing?
Have the RVs and homeless street people all but disappeared?
And has residing in Palo Alto actually been made affordable for those to wish to live here?
It probably would have been better to have accepted a lucrative moving fee (say around $10K) and then wait for hell to freeze over.
The anti-moving fee PACC candidates were simply fiscal restraint types who did not want to shell out any CASH well knowing that the housing debacle would drag on for years.
Progressive Palo Alto residents and PACC members are simply a bunch of "do-gooders" (which equates to "do-nothings") that simply want to look good in a liberal media-based universe.
And as a whole...not very convincing.
College Terrace
We talked about churches while ignoring the gigantic financial cash flows they possess. Right now our city is littered with non occupied low income apartments. Why can’t the church sponsor folks to live in these apartments and establish roots here? Just by parking you still keep them apart and create the opportunity for neighborhood chaos. In fact the Bay Area is not interested in solving the poverty issue. Using capital gains taxation and simply building in cities where there are a ton of land, you can create safe housing for folks. You also have to educated them so they can have the jobs they need to pay for their amenities.
another community
~ We talked about churches while ignoring the gigantic financial cash flows they possess.
The Catholic Church is one of the largest real estate holder/landlords in the world.
They should consider being far more charitable towards the countless poor who support the Church.
East Palo Alto
Adobe-Meadow
You all are bypassing the obvious - the Santa Clara County. We have fair grounds that have empty buildings with heat, bathrooms, and kitchen facilities. The county should be putting their obvious resources in play here instead of funding non-profits which all have an agenda. The county is pushing it's responsibilities onto businesses which typically operate on the slim thread of profitability. A church is not a money making operation yet they have been tasked to support this operation. If that is their choice then okay. But that still leaves the big question as to why the county is not stepping up to the plate here and putting government owned facilities into play to support the homeless. There are obvious choices but everyone keeps circling those choices and not closing on what the county should be doing. You can include your legislators in this discussion - they have the money and the facilities. They control the funding. You all keep trying to push the job of management of homeless onto any and everyone who has no authority or responsibility for those actions. It is not each cities job here - it is the county and state.
another community
"You all are bypassing the obvious - the Santa Clara County. We have fair grounds that have empty buildings with heat, bathrooms, and kitchen facilities. The county should be putting their obvious resources in play here..."
Only you are bypassing the obvious.
When Covid-19 restrictions are eliminated for large gatherings and the SC County Fair reopens for seasonal attendance, what do you suggest at that point?
Force all of the transient RVs to temporarily resituate and where to?
Back to ECR near Stanford?
Why give up up prime RV parking just because you cannot stand the sight of them?
Adobe-Meadow
Hey - Get real the parking lots at the fair grounds are segregated by vehicle size because the space sizes are different. Any time I have gone to the fairs at San Mateo or Santa Clara the parking lots are never filled up, especially with RVs'. When events are planned they do not include all of the buildings. If a building is designated for the homeless then think about all of the fun they will have by being in the fair grounds already and can enjoy the festivities. Hope you are not saying that only the paying people can go to the fairs. The homeless would like to go to the fair to cheer them up - and they are already on the fair grounds.
another community
another community
@Resident 1-Adobe Meadows
Send the RVs packing and off to the county fairgrounds so the homeless can enjoy the food vendors, ferris wheels, country music concerts and dirt track racing?
Are you serious?
Adobe-Meadow
Joaquin - if we move the homeless over to the fairgrounds and they take one building that has heat, bathrooms, a kitchen section, then that is a good outcome for them. If events take place they can work at the events in some capacity, be working, be out and engaged in the community in a positive capacity. They have shelter, possible work, and some funding from the county. This is for all homeless - not just RV people who can park their vehicles outside in a protected environment. Turn this around as to what is best for the homeless people - they have a better chance in a more protected environment and get some work.
So Joaquin - what community do you live in? Does it have a better solution? Don't point to cities in San Mateo County - they seem to have a good grip on this.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Attn: other RVs parked along ECR.
Just say NO to Resident 1-Adobe Meadows's ridiculous suggestion.
If you leave, someone else will grab your parking space and you will never find a better or safer place to situate.
The area near the fairgrounds is very dangerous and also inconvenient.
another community
If the RV dwellers were willing to pay rent for their long-term parking spaces along ECR, it shouldn't pose a problem.
As for the county fair suggestion, not practical for many of the RV residents who have settled-in along ECR.
Adobe-Meadow
This is about people who live in cars. If they are at the Church from 6PM to 8AM where are they the rest of the day? If they had housing in a fair building they would not have to drive away at 8AM. There could be a "game section" near the food court, a children's section outside. There could be a computer in the game section so they could keep up on the goings on, and some books in book shelf to read. They would be inside a building that has a heater, bathrooms. This same type set up has been used for fire victims who had to leave their homes and go to a local rescue location. This is not a new concept - it is the concept used for emergency situations like the fires.
And potential jobs working at events that take place at the fairgrounds - ticket takers, clean-up, food servers, etc.
You want these people to have a secure inside place and jobs.
RV people - the state is scheduling the recovering of El Camino because it is getting very run-down. This includes a more bus-friendly set-up because they want people on busses.
another community
Using the brilliant Resident 1-Adobe Meadows concept, instead of the remote Santa Clara county fairgrounds why not use the parking lots at Oakland Coliseum, the 49er stadium in Santa Clara, and perhaps even Moffett Field?
Until the Covid-19 public gathering numbers are increased (currently at 25%), there is plenty of parking available and during ballgames the RV transients could easily wander about seeking free food from the various tailgaters and even be issued passes to use the stadium restrooms on an interim basis.
Because and as quoted in the first post, "Christians truly care about the homeless. Homeless people are people too."
So we can assume that true Christian sports fans would be more than willing to share and break bread with strangers less fortunate.
This concept could also apply to parking facilities at Stanford Stadium, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the new Rams/Chargers stadium, Petco Park in San Diego, Dodger Stadium at Chavez Ravine, and the Angel's stadium in Anaheim.
In other words, EVERYWHERE there is a large parking lot with available food and restroom facilities.
Add Shoreline Amphitheater to the mix as well.
And in applying Resident 1-Adobe Meadow's work concept, the transient RV dwellers could simply be assigned parking attendant positions, team jerseys/caps and laminate IDs.
After all, some RV dwellers are sports fans as well.
Picture: Free grilled brauts and free beer on game day (courtesy of the Christian sports fans) + free parking provided by the various facilities.
Jesus would be proud and vigorously chanting "Go Niners" (or Rams, Bruins, Trojans, A's, Chargers, Dodgers, Angels, Padres etc.).
The SF Giants to be included would have to build more parking spaces.
another community
Adobe-Meadow
The the SJM/BAN today is a big article on the homeless. It targets San Jose and their lack of ability to tackle the problem - noting the Guadalupe River Park. In disbanding the homeless they reportedly do not want homeless near schools.
In Palo Alto we have RV dwellers in the middle of the location of a noted high school and University. And the churches noted are directly in the vicinity of a number of both public and charter schools. There is no consistent thought process in this county or state. We pay taxes in and then are left with non=profits that try and fix the problems. Meanwhile our Governor has been telling the world that we - CA is the 6th biggest nation in the world. People are trying - but the state is complicit in the original problem and further compounding it. It is not the federal government's job to correct mismanagement at the state level.
another community
There are still places for homeless vans to park in Palo Alto without drawing excessive or unecessary attention.
Some friends and I take the #22 bus from San Jose to Palo Alto and are currently searching for possible locations.
Others have been recently released from Elmwood due to Covid-19 overcrowding precautions and are also seeking refuge somewhere.
It is hard work to do this on foot after getting off the bus.
Have some compassion for others less fortunate.
Adobe-Meadow
Pico - it is comments like yours that confound a person. If you live in San Jose why are you not looking in San Jose to solve your problem? And if people are being let out of Elmwood then why are you looking to come up here to solve Elmwood's problem? Who is telling you that this is the place to come to? Is there some non-profit that is directing people to this location? If so who is it? Your comments are the type that blows up the compassion gig. Look in San Jose. - it is a major city, we are not a major city.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
The Guadalupe River encampment is very depressing and unsafe.
My boyfriend just got out of Elmwood (for minor drug possession) and we have situated in Barren Park.
Adobe-Meadow
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
It is very difficult to get by these days. With the Covid-19 closures and subsequent loss of jobs, many people are hurting and doing the best they can to survive.
I am one of the homeless but fortunate to have an old van that I can sleep in at nights. And yes I currently reside in Palo Alto, moving about to avoid detection or complaints from neighborhood residents.
To survive, I receive food stamps (about $190.00 per month), and general assistance/welfare (about $150.00 monthly) from Santa Clara County Social Services. This is barely enough to live on and due to my indigent situation, I also received a free Obama-smartphone with unlimited calls/texts and a miniscule allotment of data (about 5gb). So I use public wi-fi at outdoor cafes and grocery stores whenever possible. The key is not be caught loitering about these premises and Palo Alto provides many convenient opportunities.
To supplement my income, I also panhandle for spare change whenever possible and on a good day, I can make about $40.00 in about six hours and then retire to my van.
And as for the recent stimulus checks, I used them to cover my delinquent child support.
So for about $1100.00, one can reside homeless in Palo Alto with or without a moving vehicle.
With the weather getting warmer and the opportunity for a safe and convenient haven, I can understand why the homeless from other areas are seriously considering relocating to the SF midpeninsula.
And BTW, I am not a drug abuser or a person with mental health issues. Just someone who has fallen on hard times having lost my job ( as a computer technician) and apartment due to the adverse economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
When things happen such as someone arrested for arson at "safe parking" it puts all programs in jeopardy. Web Link
another community
Accommodating the homeless is the sole responsibility of the various county social services agencies.
We all pay property taxes which in turn subsidize the appropriate safety net programs to assist those less fortunate.
An America with guaranteed fixed incomes and living wages, and Medicare for all will help to reduce many of our social-econpmic inequities.
Tax all of the people making over $300K per year by 50% and our bases will be covered.
Why further reward the greedy and wealthy when others less fortunate are suffering?
America does not need rich people who act and think as if they are never going to die.
Duveneck/St. Francis
A socialist America would ensure a certain degree of economic equality and perhaps alleviate various social problems that arise from dire poverty.
We need fewer wealthy people and more middle income individuals and families.
Then the problematic welfare system would eventually disappear.
No one in America needs to be taking home more than $250K per annum and by ensuring a minimum living salary of $125K a year most folks should be able to get by.
And this can easily be accomplished by severely taxing the extremely wealthy.