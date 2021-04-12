Stanford plans to resume in-person learning this fall

Stanford University is expected to bring back in-person learning at its campus this fall, but whether students will face COVID-19 vaccination requirements is still up in the air.

On Wednesday, Provost Persis Drell announced that the university "is planning for as normal a fall as possible" and the Stanford community can expect changes in campus operations based on public health conditions.

"Students who plan to enroll at Stanford for the fall should plan to be on campus, in person," Drell wrote in the April 7 announcement, which comes as many newly admitted students approach their deadlines to accept enrollment.

Staff employees however will be given "flexible work opportunities," which include hybrid, online and in-person models.

Whether Stanford will be requiring students to be fully vaccinated by the fall still remains in question.