Human remains found near Skylonda/Woodside

The remains of an as-yet-unidentified person were found on Monday at about 9 a.m. in the Skylonda/Woodside area near Kebet Ridge Road, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday night.

The area, which is west of La Honda Road, is heavily wooded with a meadow at the top, according to Google Maps. Sheriff's detectives and the county Coroner's Office were called to the scene and are investigating. The age, race and gender of the person were unknown, the sheriff's office said.

A resident of the area found the remains, the Sheriff's Office said, but they are not releasing more specific information regarding the location.

Anyone who might have information is encouraged to contact Detective Piper at 650-363-4062 or [email protected] Anonymous callers can call the anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.