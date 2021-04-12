News

Human remains found near Skylonda/Woodside

Sheriff's Office asks for information from the public

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 12, 2021, 9:55 pm 0
Updated: Tue, Apr 13, 2021, 10:39 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The remains of an as-yet-unidentified person were found on Monday at about 9 a.m. in the Skylonda/Woodside area near Kebet Ridge Road, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday night.

The area, which is west of La Honda Road, is heavily wooded with a meadow at the top, according to Google Maps. Sheriff's detectives and the county Coroner's Office were called to the scene and are investigating. The age, race and gender of the person were unknown, the sheriff's office said.

A resident of the area found the remains, the Sheriff's Office said, but they are not releasing more specific information regarding the location.

Anyone who might have information is encouraged to contact Detective Piper at 650-363-4062 or [email protected] Anonymous callers can call the anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains found near Kebet Ridge Road, indicated in the line above, on April 12, 2021.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Human remains found near Skylonda/Woodside

Sheriff's Office asks for information from the public

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 12, 2021, 9:55 pm
Updated: Tue, Apr 13, 2021, 10:39 am

The remains of an as-yet-unidentified person were found on Monday at about 9 a.m. in the Skylonda/Woodside area near Kebet Ridge Road, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday night.

The area, which is west of La Honda Road, is heavily wooded with a meadow at the top, according to Google Maps. Sheriff's detectives and the county Coroner's Office were called to the scene and are investigating. The age, race and gender of the person were unknown, the sheriff's office said.

A resident of the area found the remains, the Sheriff's Office said, but they are not releasing more specific information regarding the location.

Anyone who might have information is encouraged to contact Detective Piper at 650-363-4062 or [email protected] Anonymous callers can call the anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.