Three rapes reported on Stanford University campus

The Stanford University Department of Public Safety is investigating reports of three rapes on the campus over a three-week period in March, the department has confirmed in an email.

The incidents, on March 9, 25 and 27, were not related to one another and involved acquaintances of the three women who reported the attacks.

The March 9 incident occurred at Building A, Escondido Village Graduate Residence, between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. The victim, who reported the incident on March 10, is a 19-year-old Stanford female student who was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old male non-student. Police have completed their investigation and have submitted the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for review.

The second incident occurred at Crothers Memorial Hall, 621 Escondido Mall, between March 25 at 11:30 p.m. and March 26 at midnight. A 21-year-old female Stanford student reported the incident on March 29. The man under investigation is a 20-year-old male Stanford student.

A third incident took place at an unknown location on March 27 at 11:15 a.m. The female Stanford student, age 24, reported the incident on March 28. The man is a non-student who is 26 years old. This case is also under investigation, police said.