PUBLIC AGENDA: Consideration of impact fees for community amenities, renter protection policies

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 9, 2021, 10:10 am
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of April 12.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to convene as the board of directors for the Palo Alto Public Improvement Corporation to approve the corporation's fiscal year 2020 financial report. It will then reconvene as council to consider adjustments to impact fees pertaining to parks, community centers and libraries; consider changes to the applicability of "planned home" zoning for new development proposals; and consider a colleagues memo about creating a new skate park. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 12. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to accept the city auditor's quarterly report; consider rent forgiveness for city tenants; and discuss the potential referring of investigations of discrimination, harassment and retaliation by police officers to the Independent Police Auditor. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review the board and commissioners handbook and consider renter protection policies. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 923 0164 0941.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the nursing pod expansion at Stanford University Medical Center, discuss objective design standards pertaining to height transition and review sign locations Stanford Shopping Center. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 15. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 996 3869 2965.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss equity focused public art at King Plaza and the newly adopted commissioner handbook The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 971 9861 1388.

