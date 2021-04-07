Former Palo Alto math tutor now charged with 52 lewd acts on 16 girls

Prosecutors in the case against former Palo Alto math tutor Mark Allan Hodes filed additional charges of lewd conduct against him on April 5, upping the number of felonies he faces five-fold — from nine to 52. He allegedly harmed 16 girls, according to court documents.
Hodes, 75, operated Peninsula Tutoring Service from his Manuela Avenue home since 1970, teaching students mathematics at the primary and secondary grades and university levels, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He was arrested by Palo Alto police on Aug. 25, 2020, for allegedly molesting multiple female students. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office originally charged him in September 2020 with nine felony counts of lewd acts with a minor aged 14 or 15 years old. Those charges were related to three underage girls, according to court documents.
The amended complaint filed on Monday includes 42 counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a 14- or 15-year-old child with the defendant being 10 years or more older than the victim; and 10 counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 with no force used.
Hodes is currently out of custody. On Monday, prosecutors sought for him to be remanded to jail without bail, considering the breadth of the new charges and out of concern he might flee.
Short of having Hodes in custody, Deputy District Attorney Michael Gadeberg said he would ask for the alternative, $2.6 million bail. But he said Hodes might be able to pay that amount; he would have to come up with 5% to 10% of the total bail through a bail bondsman.
"It's hard for me to imagine a higher risk individual right now," he said. "It's not enough to say, 'Let's have him stay home.' That's where he was able to commit these acts."
"This gentleman is perhaps one of the most prolific child molesters in the history of Palo Alto," he said. "Historically, victims are very reluctant to come forward. There is no effective means to warn every parent and student about him."
Hodes' attorney, Daniel Barton, argued in court that Hodes has not continued tutoring under any assumed name and that he has been cooperative and isn't a flight risk. The court will formally hear those arguments on April 27 when Hodes is scheduled to enter a plea.
The incidents spanned from March 4, 2002, through April 19, 2019, and were allegedly perpetrated against girls ages 12 through 15 years old. Hodes was 56 to 73 years old during those years.
Gadeberg said on Wednesday that his office was unable to bring charges stemming from additional allegations of conduct that dated back to the late 1980s; the statute of limitations has passed for some of them.
If convicted on all counts, Hodes could face between 72 and 206 years in state prison, according to sentencing ranges. A call to his attorney was not returned.
Comments
Seems to me that even ONE allegation is one too many and hopefully this individual if convicted, will be confined to where he can no longer victimize under-aged girls who were simply seeking some constructive math tutoring to enhance their educational and vocational options.
The U.S. Olympic Women's Gymnastics Team scandal spoke volumes in regards to the exploitation and abuse of young girls and these series of incidents that took place in Palo Alto is sickening to say the least.
Hode's defense attorney (Barton) should also look himself squarely in the mirror and honestly ask himself what/who he is defending.
Then again, this criminal defense is probably costing Hode's a lot of money and lawyers will be lawyers (aka high-priced parasites).
Hopefully Hode's young female victims will not be permanently and emotionally scarred for life. They deserved better and I imagine their parents are sharing a certain degree of guilt and remorse.
If found guilty, this individual should be locked up for life with no parole.
One allegation is one too many, but sadly, alleged pedophiles are repeat offenders. I believe all girls and boys who are molested are permanently and emotionally scarred for life. I sometimes wonder if it's even harder on boys. Men don't have the support system women do (society expecting men to "man up"), and I wonder if they're less likely to be believed.
I'm sure parents do feel guilty. Some parents are too trusting, and there are "red flags" that not everyone will notice. You have to be careful who you trust your children with.
Criminal defense attorneys? I wonder how they sleep at night, but I guess everyone deserves representation.
my tutor (an older man in his 40s) tutors me after school in physics.
when I am seated and reading my text, he will sometimes come up behind me and give me a shoulder rub. I assume it is to help me relax and concentrate.
other times he will do the same and kiss me on the back of the head when I get an equation correct.
there is nothing sexual going on but I am wondering if this is OK. please define what constitutes lewdness.
sometimes it catches me off guard.
I am 16 and trying to be better prepared for my SATs.
he is very encouraging with my problem solving which I imagine is what a tutor is supposed to do.
I have not told my parents about any of this. my father is very protective and he might go ballistic.
Please Define- About 90% of it is how you feel about it. That behavior is far beyond what I would want for my daughters and your feelings about your father's possible reaction speaks volumes. If the contact makes you feel AT ALL uncomfortable, you need to speak up or involve a trusted adult. I abhore pedophiles, despite their increasing acceptance in modern America (children cannot give consent, because they're well, children), but I also would give this guy the initial benefit of the doubt with regard to intentions.
@Please Define: Your tutor's behavior is unacceptable. The same expectations that apply to coaches or teachers apply to tutors. It is NEVER ok for a tutor to kiss their student. It's already a gray area for educators to even touch students. You need to immediately alert your parents and find a different tutor. It doesn't matter if the touching seems sexual or not. Kisses are always inappropriate contact. No teacher, social worker, counselor or police officer would read your post and think otherwise. In fact, any mandated reporter would be required to report. Please please please tell your parents and stop going to this tutor.
* "I abhore pedophiles, despite their increasing acceptance in modern America"
∆ I always thought pedophilia was illegal and punishable by law in most of the United States.
What did you mean by its 'growing acceptance'?
Is this predatory behavior becoming socially acceptable?
And by whom?
@Please Define you must at once address this matter. Never return to this teacher. You have done nothing wrong. Tell your father today!
Part 2.
There are ways to bypass the statute of limitation on certain crimes. This b$$$t#rd should be in jail to avoid flight risk.
Please Define -- It's commonly known as "grooming the child." He has already crossed boundaries. There are high school/college students who tutor kids for SATs. If you or your parents are more comfortable with a middle aged, mature adult -- there are women tutors as well. Good luck to you!
I can't help but wonder how did this man get away with this for so long? Is it because none of the children spoke up? Or did they speak up and weren't heard? The reporter for the story doesn't seem to care about this aspect!
@Please define - Assuming this is a genuine post - please go speak to your counselor at school or your doctor! Otherwise your tutor like the man in this article might get away with it for years.
>> What did you mean by its 'growing acceptance'?
Is this predatory behavior becoming socially acceptable?
And by whom?
Curious as well. Is disparaging or condemning pedophilia now off-limits as a PC sensitivity?
@PleaseDefine, your tutor's behavior is unacceptable and should not be tolerated. His actions are inappropriate at the least, and may be sexual assault (unwanted touching, kissing). If you cannot talk to your father, please find a trusted teacher or adult who can help you. You likely have safe, confidential mental health services at your school. You can also contact your pediatrician or clinic. Please reach out TODAY! People are here to help.
@Please Define...I wish I could "upvote" @Clarification's comment. This is exactly what you need to do and, though maybe he's not done something illegal (yet), should be reported to the police and school district to get him on their radar and possibly avoid the worst happening to another student (if it hasn't happened already).
@Please Define: I agree with the other comments above. Your tutor has crossed your physical boundaries and is grooming you for further abuse. Tell your parents, and do not return to this tutor.
Your father may indeed "go ballistic," but not at you. YOU are not responsible for this tutor's behavior. He is; and you need not protect him from anyone or anything. Actions have consequences; and he will rightfully suffer the consequences for his own actions.
Protect yourself. If you are worried about your father's reaction, please confide in another trusted adult to help support you. You need not feel alone. Look for the helpers.
@Please Define wrote:
>> he is very encouraging with my problem solving which I imagine is what a tutor is supposed to do.
No!
>> I have not told my parents about any of this. my father is very protective and he might go ballistic.
I am a father and can relate to your description of your father.
I'd go ballistic if I found out my daughter did NOT tell me about it.
So, it is ballistic either way, and I know your predicament.
Here's my advice:
Going ballistic about the tutor crossing the boundaries would be only for a short time, as your father would feel better once he helped you out of that situation.
Going ballistic after he finds out about this at some later date would make him feel guilty for not being there for you, and that can last for a long time.
So I'd strongly recommend you inform your father.
First, cancel tutoring sessions faking some sickness.
That would make your parents curious to find out why. Then, talk about this.
If the tutor is a close friend of your parents, then I'd use some hidden camera or something to record it, even voice recorder where you ask the tutor to please not touch you should be sufficient to convince your father or parents.
I went ballistic reading your post! But I'm so proud of you that you found the courage to post!
So fire the tutor! And update us here.
Tutoring of minors needs to be further scrutinized..to the point of initiating state licensing and bonding requirements.
This brand of child exploitation makes my blood boil and if unchecked, I have no problem (as a father of a young daughter) either reading the riot act or taking measures into my own hands.
And this lawyer defending someone with 52 counts aggravates me even further.
While everyone deserves due process, what about the adolescent victims who placed their trust in adults only to be betrayed and emotionally scarred for life?
As a parent, I would have to share in the guilt as well and these incidents of unwarranted touching, kissing (and more) need to be reported ASAP by the child.
Unfortunately, many are innocent unsuspecting victims and then it is too late.
Though we (as parents) value academic achievements, I would rather have an F student unscathed than a high-achiever with permanent scars that will carry into adulthood and perhaps be detrimental to a healthy relationship with a significant other.
This kind of stuff really pisses me off and all of these perverts need to be outed to protect other unsuspecting children.
@Please Define: I want to join with others in stating that your tutor’s behavior toward you is not ok. There are more professional ways than shoulder massages and kisses to help you study and learn. Some people are more “touchy-feely” than others, but an adult with good judgement would recognize that there is a difference between offering a shoulder massage to a friend and repeatedly massaging or kissing a student (even on the head).
The most important thing is to find a tutor who acts more professionally. It may help to tell your parents in advance that you have something you want to talk to them about, but would find it much easier if they could agree to stay calm (and that you understand and appreciate your dad’s instinct to protect you). Please let us know how you’re doing!
The Greeks gave us ouzo, retsina, stuffed grape leaves and roast goat.
And feta cheese.
So they did not need to pursue any technological innovations.
Jennifer hit the nail on the head with her "grooming the child" comment.
We were unfamiliar with this term but learned from a school counselor that this is a subtle method that a pedophile uses to establish trust for later child exploitation.
Sickening...these types of manipulative perverts should be chemically castrated to prevent them from hurting our children.
And the lawyers who defend them should endure the same fate.
When I was an early teen I had an illness that kept me out of school and at home. I was fortunate to have several middle school teachers that tutored me well. Insofar as protecting me, the tutoring was done at my home so there was effectively someone – a parent – "overseeing" things. Nothing happened.
Later I worked at a home for abused young males – as young as 5 years. Their stories made my heart break and often caused me tears when I left at the end of day. It brought me to a place where I would have strangled the perpetrator of such horrible crimes on young lads who as result became psychotic young persons.
Quotes from the PA Weekly article:
• "Hodes is currently out of custody".
^ Not a good idea as he is a potential flight risk given the potential sentence duration.
• "This gentleman is perhaps one of the most prolific child molesters in the history of Palo Alto,"
^ Not exactly what one would refer to as a 'gentleman' IMO.
• "unable to bring charges stemming from additional allegations of conduct that dated back to the late 1980s; the statute of limitations has passed for some of them".
^ There needs to be justice for the earlier victims as well but any reference of additional incidents will probably be argued against admission by Barton (the defense attorney).
• "If convicted on all counts, Hodes could face between 72 and 206 years in state prison, according to sentencing ranges."
^ Given the crimes, certain inmates will not be taking too kindly to his presence. Child molesters are often given 'special treatment'.
Predatory adults who prey on minors have no absolutely place in a free society and must be put away permanently.
52+ counts is excessive and sickening.
The outrage among the comments is a bit laughable considering Palo Altans overwhelmingly voted for prop 57, which lowered the penalties for sex offenders, including those with juvenile victims. It might feel good to signal your “compassion”, but there are real world consequences to coddling criminals.
@ "The outrage among the comments is a bit laughable considering Palo Altans overwhelmingly voted for prop 57, which lowered the penalties for sex offenders,"
Yes. The outrage only seems to kick-in when the crimes are committed closer to home...in the meantime, it's 'let's be blue' and enlightened people.
Proposition 57 emphasizes rehabilitation over incarceration and certain 'non-violent' sex offenders (i.e. rapists, child pornography etc.) are now eligible for early parole.
Web Link
Over 4,500 convicted sex offenders will be released back into the general public and the question remains...can a pedophile actually be rehabbed outside of chemical castration?
Inquiring minds are curious...do you and your children feel safer now?
SOLM = Sex Offender's Lives Matter?
"Put away permanently" is the only answer, for the safety of our children. They can't be rehabilitated. Even chemical castration doesn't solve the problem 100%. It may help take away the "urge" but it doesn't solve what is going on psychologically.
Child beauty pageants have been banned in France.
Much of the blame rests with overbearing mothers who either force or encourage their young daughters (some as young as 4) to participate in these pageants.
Child beauty pageants have been banned in France.
Much of the blame rests with overbearing mothers who either force or encourage their young daughters (some as young as 4) to participate in these pageants.
[Portion removed.]
According the SF Bay City News, Mr. Hodes was initially arrested back in August 2020 for NINE counts of molestation.
Web Link
The additional 45 reported cases + an unsubstantiated number of similar incidents now exempt due to statute of limitations makes for a very disturbing scenario, one which took place in our very own neighborhood for years.
IMO...he should not be out on custody.
Hode's is a sexual predator as 54 felony counts are significant.
And now Hode's attorney/Barton is going to try and get him off the hook for these crimes against underaged girls?
Sickening.
¶ And now Hode's attorney/Barton is going to try and get him off the hook for these crimes against underaged girls?
That is the role of a criminal defense attorney.
To dilute the facts, discredit witnesses and victims, and ideally procure an acquittal or lesser sentencing.
Barton will seek a plea agreement with the prosecution and Hodes will get off with a reduced sentence.
That's how it's done.
As a parent of an underaged daughter, I would hope that she would report any incidents of this nature.
And then I would take matters into my own hands.
