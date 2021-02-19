PUBLIC AGENDA: Adoption of new Foothills Park name; achievement gap discussion

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Feb. 22.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session to discuss the lawsuit from Miriam Green pertaining to transfers from utilities to the General Fund. The council then plans to hold a study session to discuss the Sustainability/Climate Action Plan; consider changes to the zoning code pertaining to thresholds for conditional use permits; adopt a name change and consider new policies for Foothills Park; and approve implementation of license plate readers in parking enforcement. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, with the closed session scheduled between 5:15 and 6 p.m. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will discuss school reopening, A-G eligibility and the achievement gap, a second interim budget report and student wellbeing, among other items. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the city's impact fees for parks, community centers and library development, as well as continue its discussion of policies for Foothills Park. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review a proposal to divide a 23,000-square-foot parcel at 640 Fairmede Ave. into two parcels and discuss the city's progress on its Comprehensive Plan and Housing Element. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 2707 9067.