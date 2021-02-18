Mountain View Community Center reaches 9K COVID-19 vaccine doses in first weeks

A makeshift mass vaccination center at the Mountain View Community Center has administered more than 9,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots since opening last month, boosting countywide immunization efforts that have largely focused on San Jose.

The clinic is a central hub for vaccinations in north county and the largest county-run facility north of Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. As of Feb. 16, the center had vaccinated 9,012 people, averaging about 878 appointments per day, according to county health officials.

The site is capable of providing up to 1,000 vaccinations per day, but has fallen short largely due to limited supplies. Levi's Stadium opened earlier this month with five times the capacity of the Mountain View site, and is currently averaging 2,000 appointments per day.

Wait times vary significantly at the Mountain View center, located at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave. Some patients reported no lines while others had to wait more than an hour, and parking can be difficult to find. Similar snags have been reported at Levi's Stadium, which had hourslong lines and hundreds of no-shows for appointments.

Most vaccines administered by the county have been centered in San Jose, with more than 75,000 shots at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and 26,000 at the Berger Auditorium.