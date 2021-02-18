With concert halls and theaters still off-limits, the pandemic has been bringing some top-flight virtual performances right into our homes. In the case of [email protected], it puts an interesting spin on chamber music — which is typically created not for a grand venue, but a more intimate space — and it's hard to get more up-close-and-personal than the chamber being your own living room.

[email protected] continues to make the most of the online format with its Explorers Series, which brings together musical performances and artist discussion, and with the latest installment, features a renowned chamber ensemble.

The Emerson String Quartet performs Purcell's Chacony in G minor for String Quartet and Beethoven's String Quartet in A minor, op. 132 and is featured in a brief discussion about these works in a program available for viewing online through Feb. 21.

Founded in 1976 at the Juilliard School, the Emerson String Quartet has recorded over 30 albums and has garnered nine Grammys. The ensemble frequently collaborates with composers on new chamber compositions.

Members of the quartet are Eugene Drucker and Philip Setzer, violins; Lawrence Dutton, viola; and Paul Watkins, cello.