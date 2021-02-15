Santa Clara County supports court ruling on the county's indoor gathering ban

Santa Clara County officials are applauding a federal court's ruling that affirmed the county's ban on indoor gatherings.
The ruling reversed the court's earlier decision to provide an exception for churches to the county's prohibition of indoor gatherings of any kind, after determining that the ban does not single out churches or houses of worship.
Friday's temporary ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit extends the county's ban on indoor gatherings to include churches once again, which allows the ban to remain until the court makes a final decision.
County officials heralded the decision in a statement issued late Saturday.
"The Ninth Circuit's decision affirms that the County's health orders are neutral, across-the-board rules focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19," said James R. Williams, County Counsel. "Many in our community are eager to gather indoors together, including for indoor worship, but it is vitally important that we continue to keep our community safe and do everything we can bring the pandemic under control."
Williams noted the efforts of the local faith community in the county's official statement.
"We are grateful for the continued leadership of our faith community in the COVID-19 response," Williams said. "The vast majority of our faith community have been gathering outdoors or online so that they can worship safely and protect the broader community from serious illness and death. And our faith community continues to partner with the County to support vaccination, testing, and other critical efforts to get all of us through to the other side of this pandemic."
Comments
Registered user
another community
2 hours ago
This court decision was a step in the right direction as it strives to ensures further protection from potential Covid-19 infections emanating from mass gathdrings.
What I don't understand is the resistance from fundamental Christian groups who beg to differ, citing their 1st Amendments rights to public gatherings and religious freedom.
Do they not understand or recollect that Jesus himself never had an indoor church to accomodate his followers?
His sermons were held OUTDOORS in open meadows or by the beach.
This obstinancy to conduct unsafe indoor church services by various conservative Christian sects is quite baffling from the standpoint that many of them are apparently ignorant of how Jesus went about spreading his word.
He never had a fixed church building nor did he ever demand one.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
This shows the absolute stupidity of what is going on. It is safe to go to Costco, or Target, or any grocery store where the workers are there for presumably 8 hour shifts 5 days a week, socially distanced and masked, but it is not ok to wear a mask in a house of worship at 25% capacity where there is no singing and all the doors are left open, for 1 hour a week in Santa Clara County, but it is in other counties.
No wonder people are getting fed up with government intervention in their lives. The rules are making little or no sense.
I don't look on this as anything other than government overreach and nothing whatsoever to do with constitutional rights. If safety is really the concern then there would be more rules about how to keep the workers in stores safe and how to keep people who work in small offices safe. Governments have no idea that people are suffering from their anti-social mandates and they should be telling us how to interact safely rather than banning anything and everything. We are talking about a year of this and they appear to be doing absolutely nothing to suggest when life may become more sane and pleasant.
Registered user
another community
1 hour ago
Christians want to worship indoors during the winter because it's too cold outside. This isn't breaking news. How is worshiping indoors any different than going to the store, post office or any other indoor gathering where you're wearing a mask and practicing social distancing? Our indoor church service was 35 minutes, and less time than some people spend at the store or mall. Churches sued and won.