County to offer COVID-19 saliva tests

That painful poke in the nose to get tested for COVID-19 won't be necessary throughout Santa Clara County starting Feb. 16. The county will offer a saliva test at multiple pop-up sites, which is less painful and quicker, county officials have announced.

The county has seen a drop in the number of people coming to be tested, Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, county COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer told the Board of Supervisors last week. As vaccinations ramp up across Santa Clara County, public health officials said it's important to be tested since people can be asymptomatic and unknowingly spread the virus, even after being vaccinated.

Frontline workers should continue routine COVID-19 testing to protect themselves and others in the community. Current public health guidance recommends testing at least once a month and up to once every two weeks, and continued testing even after being vaccinated, county health officials said.

The saliva collection simplifies testing logistics and is less invasive, providing a faster and easier experience for residents, they said.

“This is another example of how we continue to find ways to improve our testing processes and make it more accessible for our community. Our goal is to make testing as easy and as safe as possible for our residents. If you are an essential worker or are at risk for exposure, come get tested regularly,” Fenstersheib said.