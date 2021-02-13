In win for school district, PG&E drops eminent domain threat at Cubberley

Pacific Gas & Electric will look for an alternate location for an easement the company was seeking to build at Cubberley Community Center in Palo Alto — a victory for the school district, which had vehemently opposed the project.

Palo Alto Unified Superintendent Don Austin announced they had resolved negotiations after meeting with PG&E representatives on Friday.

"Ultimately, PG&E listened to our position and changed course in the interest of our district and those served at Cubberley," he said.

PG&E had threatened to file an eminent domain case against the school district after stalled talks over the project, which would have included a 1,680-square-foot underground easement, an 18,000-square-foot testing easement and a temporary 6,000-square-foot construction easement to upgrade a natural gas pipeline that runs under Middlefield Road. The pipeline runs for 23 miles from Milpitas to Crystal Springs, and the district had pressed PG&E to find a less disruptive place for the upgrade.

In a statement, PG&E Vice President of Gas Transmission Distribution Construction Peter Kenny said: "After gaining a better understanding of the Palo Alto Unified School District perspective, we reached mutual agreement to seek an alternative location for PG&E's gas transmission pipeline inspection project. We appreciate their partnership and look forward to continued collaboration in the future."