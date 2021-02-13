News

Here's which Palo Alto, regional services will be available on Presidents Day

Most city offices will be closed, but public transportation will be operational

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 13, 2021, 8:56 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Life-size cutouts of U.S. presidents on display at Walter Hays Elementary for a special exhibit in 2018. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Many city of Palo Alto offices will be observing Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 15, while transit agencies serving the area will run on limited schedules. While the holiday is commonly known as Presidents Day, it is officially recognized by the federal government as Washington's Birthday.

Below is a list of local and regional services that will be available Monday.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Police, fire: Emergency, police and fire teams will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

• Palo Alto Library: All city libraries will be closed. The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 and can be accessed here.

• Garbage pickup: Regular collection service maintained. GreenWaste's call center will be open.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a modified schedule on Monday. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a regular, nonschool day schedule.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate on a regular schedule and its call center will be opened.

Schools

• Palo Alto Unified School District: No school in session.

Federal, state offices

• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed. Regular mail will not be delivered.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Here's which Palo Alto, regional services will be available on Presidents Day

Most city offices will be closed, but public transportation will be operational

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 13, 2021, 8:56 am

Many city of Palo Alto offices will be observing Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 15, while transit agencies serving the area will run on limited schedules. While the holiday is commonly known as Presidents Day, it is officially recognized by the federal government as Washington's Birthday.

Below is a list of local and regional services that will be available Monday.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Police, fire: Emergency, police and fire teams will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.

• Palo Alto Library: All city libraries will be closed. The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 and can be accessed here.

• Garbage pickup: Regular collection service maintained. GreenWaste's call center will be open.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a modified schedule on Monday. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a regular, nonschool day schedule.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate on a regular schedule and its call center will be opened.

Schools

• Palo Alto Unified School District: No school in session.

Federal, state offices

• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed. Regular mail will not be delivered.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.