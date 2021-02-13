Here's which Palo Alto, regional services will be available on Presidents Day

Many city of Palo Alto offices will be observing Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 15, while transit agencies serving the area will run on limited schedules. While the holiday is commonly known as Presidents Day, it is officially recognized by the federal government as Washington's Birthday.
Below is a list of local and regional services that will be available Monday.
City services
• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.
• Police, fire: Emergency, police and fire teams will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.
• Palo Alto Library: All city libraries will be closed. The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 and can be accessed here.
• Garbage pickup: Regular collection service maintained. GreenWaste's call center will be open.
Transportation
• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a modified schedule on Monday. For more information, visit caltrain.com.
• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a regular, nonschool day schedule.
• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate on a regular schedule and its call center will be opened.
Schools
• Palo Alto Unified School District: No school in session.
Federal, state offices
• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed. Regular mail will not be delivered.
