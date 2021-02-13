Here's which Palo Alto, regional services will be available on Presidents Day

Many city of Palo Alto offices will be observing Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 15, while transit agencies serving the area will run on limited schedules. While the holiday is commonly known as Presidents Day, it is officially recognized by the federal government as Washington's Birthday.

Below is a list of local and regional services that will be available Monday.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Police, fire: Emergency, police and fire teams will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.