PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on utilities rates, temporary artwork

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Feb. 15.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss preliminary financial forecasts and rates for electric, gas, water and wastewater utilities. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss objective standards for architectural review and consider a request for in-channel creek bank stabilization at 650 Clark Way. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 986 4526 8157. A link to the agenda will be posted here when it becomes available.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. A link to the agenda will be posted here when it becomes available.