Armed robber holds up 76 gas station

A gas station clerk came face to face with an armed man who fled with money in a Tuesday night robbery on San Antonio Road in Palo Alto. Police are seeking information that will lead to an arrest.

Officers responded to a call on Feb. 9 at about 9:15 p.m. regarding the armed robbery, which occurred at the 76 gas station at 835 San Antonio Road at East Charleston Road, according to a press release issued Tuesday. They learned a man had approached the clerk, a man in his 50s, pointed a silver or white handgun at him and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied and the gunman fled west on East Charleston Road.

The clerk was not physically injured, police said. Officers were not able to locate the gunman.

The robber is described as a thin-built man who is about 25 years old, roughly 5 feet 7 inches tall and of unknown race. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a red face covering and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.