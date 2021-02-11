News

Armed robber holds up 76 gas station

Investigators release photo of wanted man

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Feb 11, 2021, 11:12 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A gas station clerk came face to face with an armed man who fled with money in a Tuesday night robbery on San Antonio Road in Palo Alto. Police are seeking information that will lead to an arrest.

Police are looking for the man seen in this surveillance photo for an armed robbery at the 76 gas station on San Antonio Road in Palo Alto on Feb. 9. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

Officers responded to a call on Feb. 9 at about 9:15 p.m. regarding the armed robbery, which occurred at the 76 gas station at 835 San Antonio Road at East Charleston Road, according to a press release issued Tuesday. They learned a man had approached the clerk, a man in his 50s, pointed a silver or white handgun at him and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied and the gunman fled west on East Charleston Road.

The clerk was not physically injured, police said. Officers were not able to locate the gunman.

The robber is described as a thin-built man who is about 25 years old, roughly 5 feet 7 inches tall and of unknown race. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a red face covering and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Comments

Jennifer
Registered user
another community
2 hours ago
Jennifer, another community
Registered user
2 hours ago

I hope he's caught, but the photo doesn't help. If he's "thin-built" you can't tell with a wide shot. At least he complied and no one was hurt.

Jim Philbin
Registered user
another community
52 minutes ago
Jim Philbin, another community
Registered user
52 minutes ago

Not much potential cash at a gas station given that most folks pay with credit card or phone app.

Not worth the risk of jail/prison time if caught and convicted.

Better to pursue white crime. Being a non-violent criminal activity, the sentencing is shorter and the convict could be sent to a minimum security faculty to serve time.

What was this guy thinking?

Mary
Registered user
College Terrace
20 minutes ago
Mary, College Terrace
Registered user
20 minutes ago

That's not a 76 gas station at that location. It used to be a Union 76 station, but it's been the Palo Alto Gas and Smog station for a few years. Nice reporting.

