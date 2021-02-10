Pediatrician arrested for allegedly setting up meeting with a minor for sex

A Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford physician has been arrested for allegedly attempting to lure a girl to a location for sexual activity, according to the Redwood City Police Department.
Dr. Dylan O'Connor, 33, was arrested at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, in the 1800 block of El Camino Real in Redwood City for allegedly sending harmful material to a juvenile and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes. Both are felonies.
Redwood City police received a tip from the San Jose Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children unit, which monitors the illegal exchange of electronic images and activity involving children. The tip involved a possible sex crime against a girl in Redwood City, police said.
Redwood City police's Street Crimes Suppression Team conducted a lengthy investigation, which included monitoring electronic media communications and personal photographs of a pornographic nature allegedly sent by O'Connor. The investigation revealed that a man attempted to lure a girl to a specific location with the intent to engage in sexual activity. When he arrived at the arranged location, police arrested him without incident, according to a press release.
A search warrant was served at O'Connor's residence after his arrest. Police seized electronic devices as part of the investigation and are seeking to identify additional victims, with assistance from the San Jose police Internet Crimes Against Children unit, Hillsborough Police Department Investigations Bureau and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Inspector's unit.
O'Connor is listed as a pediatric critical care physician and instructor, according to his Stanford profile, which has since been taken offline.
Redwood City police are asking for anyone with additional information that could aid the investigation or other victims who may have had a similar contact with O'Connor to contact Sgt. Nick Perna at 650-780-7672. Those who want to remain anonymous can provide information through Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
You have to ask why anyone, in this day and age, would be stupid enough to think they could get away with this type of crime without being detected and caught.
This does not look good but in America, one is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
Possible defenses include police entrapment and/or false testimony on behalf of the minor in question.
It is a shame to let one's medical career go down the drain due to something like this.
Keeping one's personal and private thoughts to themselves is oftentimes the best way to go as one cannot be arrested or imprisoned for such endeavors.
Acting upon them is another matter altogether.
Of course he is innocent until proven guilty, but if he is found guilty they should lock this creepy doctor up for a long time. Only a real sicko would do something like this and especially one that works not only with children but in an esteemed position as a Doctor working with children at Stanford. This guy has a good life and good job and he allegedly risked it all for this?! I don't get it. If these allegations are proven true, I shutter to think of what this so called Doctor was thinking about while working with children. I'm getting sick of hearing about these innocent kids being stalked or worse by internet predators. Parents please also keep an eye on and monitor the online activity of your children. You can't trust anyone these days with all of this technology including Stanford Doctors apparently.