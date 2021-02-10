First two confirmed cases of South African COVID-19 variant identified in Santa Clara, Alameda counties

"This is an important example of how public health measures can help break the chain of transmission and why it is critical that we as a community continue to avoid travel and quarantine upon return," Cody said.

There is little evidence that the case has spread beyond the pair so far. They followed Santa Clara County's 10-day mandatory quarantine after travel of more than 150 miles outside the county and were isolated in their apartment for the entire infectious period, Cody said.

The patients in both cases have recovered. Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's health officer and director of public health, said the case in her county involved one person and a household member. They recently returned from international travel in mid-January and first experienced symptoms several days later. The household member recovered before being tested for the disease and is presumed to have had the mutated virus as well. The case is complicated by the pattern of travel the pair engaged in and health officials are trying to piece together where the person who tested positive might have contracted the disease.

The two cases, one each in Santa Clara and Alameda counties, were identified as the B.1.351 variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Both cases were identified by the Stanford Clinical Virology Lab.

The Brazilian P2 strain has only one of the mutations, so it is less concerning, according to Pinsky. (Cody said Wednesday that this Brazilian strain has not been found in Santa Clara County.)

The South African strain and the Brazilian P1 strain — the latter of which has not yet been identified in California — are concerning because they have multiple mutations that could cause vaccines and immunity from the currently dominant COVID-19 strain to be less effective.

As of Wednesday, they've identified the two South African samples. In the past two weeks, they found four samples of the strain that originated in the United Kingdom and two samples of the less-concerning Brazilian P2 strain.

The two cases were detected as part of genomic sequencing efforts at the Stanford lab. Dr. Benjamin Pinsky, medical director of the clinical virology lab, said the facility has screened 1,708 positive COVID-19 samples in the past three weeks, mainly from patients at Stanford Hospital, its emergency department, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and Valley Care, or from patients under preparation for surgeries. Currently, about 4%-5% of the samples they receive are positive for the virus. The lab then screens the positive samples for mutations. When they find them, they run a genomic sequence on some of the samples to identify other potential variants, he said.

Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County's health officer, said little is yet known about the case in his county other than the patient who tested positive. His staff are still investigating whether the patient had other contacts and how the patient might have contracted the variant.

Moderna announced in late January that its vaccine holds up against the U.K. and South African variants. Out of an abundance of caution, it is developing a booster.

Pfizer's vaccine showed a slightly lower level of efficacy against the South African variant, according to a study by New York University scientists. The company said in late January that other studies show the reduction is unlikely to lead to a significant impact in the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Monday that the U.K. variant is becoming widespread and will be the dominant strain in the U..S. by the end of March. The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines currently used in the country are at least 94% effective against this variant, but are "less so" against the variant from South Africa, he said.

Studies have found that the Johnson & Johnson and Novavax COVID-19 vaccines have a 60% efficacy against the South African variant, he said. Earlier this week, AstraZeneca also put its South African study on hold because its vaccine showed less than ideal effectiveness against the strain, he said.

Viruses work in different ways to attach to human cells. The virus linked to COVID-19 interacts with cells by way of so-called "spike" genes. The interaction is important for the transmissibility of the virus. It can also affect many antibodies the body makes to fight the virus. The South African strain is concerning because it has many mutations in the spike genes and could possibly impact the efficacy of the vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday released data showing that double masking, such as wearing a cloth face covering on top of a surgical mask, is more effective at reducing virus transmission. For recommendations on double-masking and making sure face coverings are tight-fitting, visit cdc.gov .

"I think it's going to be more of a challenge going forward with these variants coming online. We're still in a pretty big pickle, and that's the truth," she said.

"The more chances the virus has to spread, the more opportunities it has to adapt and create new variants. This is a warning to all of us that we must stay on top of community transmission," Moss said.

Moss and Cody stressed that the variants make it all the more important to continue in earnest social distancing, mask wearing and other activities to protect against spreading the virus.

Santa Clara County is in a better place than some other areas, perhaps because there are many academic laboratories with equipment and skills to do the sequencing, she said. Pinsky, for example, said his lab currently runs about 100 genomic sequencing tests per day and they plan to do more.

"It reminds me of the early days of testing," she said, when there wasn't a unified strategy and it took so long to gear up testing and contact tracing.

Cody said currently only a fraction of COVID-19 positive cases are sequenced. The county and its partners are actively working to increase sequencing efforts, but there are hurdles.

Moss, Alameda County's health officer, said that even though the vaccines are less effective, early evidence shows they will continue to provide protection against the variants for some time. Still, he and Cody are concerned that more variants might go undetected. There's a need to ramp up genomic sequencing to stay ahead of the ever-evolving virus, they said.

First two confirmed cases of South African COVID-19 variant identified in Santa Clara, Alameda counties

Cases detected through genomic sequencing efforts at Stanford lab