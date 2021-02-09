Palo Alto middle, high schoolers will be able to Zoom from classrooms in person

Palo Alto middle and high schoolers who want to will be able to return to their campuses as soon as March, Superintendent Don Austin said Tuesday night, in a reversal from his warning just a few weeks ago that secondary schools were unlikely to reopen at all this school year.
Seventh graders through high school seniors will still be taking classes on Zoom but will have the option of doing so in a classroom with small groups of classmates and a teacher, he said during Tuesday's school board meeting.
The district plans to put this place in place once Santa Clara County has been in the red tier of COVID-19 case rates for five consecutive days. Other local districts are pursuing similar plans, including the neighboring Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District.
This was a welcome announcement for parents who have been lobbying the district to reopen secondary schools — including a group who held a protest outside the district office on Monday — and are increasingly worried about the academic and emotional toll that nearly a year of distance learning is taking on their children. District leadership and trustees have consistently supported reopening schools but since late last year been hamstrung by new county and state guidelines that prohibited campuses that weren't already open from offering in-person instruction while Santa Clara County is in the purple tier. This meant Palo Alto Unified had to pause its previous plan reopen middle and high schools for hybrid learning in early January.
Teachers, meanwhile, remain worried about the health and safety risks and are asking the community to be empathetic about their fears rather than point fingers. Teri Baldwin, president of the Palo Alto Educators Association (PAEA), said during the board meeting that all teachers should be vaccinated before returning to work in person.
"Teachers want to teach ... but things are not normal," Baldwin said. "Teachers aren't lazy or selfish because they are legitimately concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones and their students."
National health experts, including CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci, have said vaccination of teachers is not required for the safe reopening of schools. On Tuesday, State Senator Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, called for the immediate vaccination of teachers in both San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
Under Palo Alto Unified's new plan, middle and high school teachers would return to their classrooms on March 1 or the day after the county moves into the red tier, if that occurs after March 1. They will continue teaching on Zoom. Austin said the district will neither "mandate or prohibit" live-streaming — teaching students remotely and in-person simultaneously — and will leave that to the discretion of teachers.
"I think being prescriptive right now is not the winning path," he said.
Austin emphasized that the district has four months of reopening experience under its belt at the elementary schools, where there have been positive COVID-19 cases but no spread at the schools. Next week, two Addison Elementary School first grade classrooms will even start piloting five days of in-person instruction.
Sixth graders, who have been decoupled from the secondary schools under new state guidance, are set to return to campuses the first week of March. To date, 58% of sixth grade families have selected in-person learning, Austin said.
Because the trustees approved a reopening plan in the fall, the new secondary schools model does not require a formal board vote.
Trustees encouraged parents to give teachers space and support to adjust to being back in the classroom and not push them on any particular model, such as live-streaming.
"There can be a lot of pressure on our teachers to do different things," said Trustee Jennifer DiBrienza. "Let's just be patient right now."
The high schools' student board representatives urged board members to proactively seek feedback on the new plan from students after they have had time to think through the option of returning to school.
District staff will bring a proposal to the next board meeting to provide COVID-19 testing for secondary school students, Austin said. Employees are currently tested on a biweekly basis.
Austin cautioned that this is a temporary, limited step toward reopening for this school year. The district still hopes to return to normal school — five days a week of in-person learning — in the fall.
Comments
Palo Alto High School
1 hour ago
I have to say this is a pretty bizarre plan. I appreciate that teachers won't have to come up with new lessons, some for kids who come in person and some for kids at home, but the plan seems so absurd.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but the plan is to make teachers go into their classrooms and do exactly what they're already doing: teaching through Zoom. And students who choose to come to campus will do exactly what they're already doing: learning through Zoom. It's like two college roommates texting each other sitting four feet from each other multiplied by a dozen students per classroom multiplied by dozens of classroom per campus. What added benefit is worth the cost of community spread?
Also, Dr. Austin is either being inadvertently or willfully misleading:
1) During tonight's meeting, he basically said it will be OK because many teachers are already back on campus. What he didn't mention is 7-12 teachers will have kids that aren't in cohorts are rebellious teens, some of whom used to vape so often Paly had 12 fire alarms in one year.
2) From this article: "Austin said the district will neither 'mandate or prohibit' live-streaming — teaching students remotely and in-person simultaneously — and will leave that to the discretion of teachers." I mean, if teachers are teaching on Zoom from their classrooms, aren't they livestreaming?
Finally, just to add some context to this topic, teachers largely weren't made aware of this plan until today at 5:34 pm when we got an email from Teri Baldwin, our union president.
Crescent Park
38 minutes ago
1. I legitimately feel sorry for anyone that has to work under Austin’s leadership. It said in the article that district leadership consistently wanted to open up but were (fortunately) hamstrung by state guidelines. Austin’s approach reminds me of Trump when Trump quite unwillingly shut down the economy on the advice of his health experts and then paced back and forth for a couple of months and then reopened too soon anyway which evoked the famous quote, “we can’t let the cure be worse than the problem itself.” If it were up to Austin teachers and staff would have been working throughout a dangerous pandemic while we were in regional lock downs. That’s not leadership or considering the health and safety of your staff. We are approaching 500,000 deaths in America. Those two are wrong. My heart goes out to the staff.
2. I’m ashamed of the new CDC Director and Fauci for pushing for unvaccinated teachers to return to work in person. If it’s so safe for everyone then private employees should return to in person too without vaccinations. No it’s not safe and this is a lie to restart the economy in the name of profits in Biden’s first 100 days in office. It is also a way to push a “herd immunity strategy” subversively. This is against workers rights to have a safe workplace.
3. I guess the protest worked. Did families bravely honk from their cars only and not mix into a crowd with other families, you know like a crowded classroom?
4. It’s way too early to bring back middle and high school students. Even with other school reopenings around the country I haven’t seen a focus on middle and high school kids returning as they have proven to spread covid as much as adults.
5. I don’t understand the point of this limited reopening either. I guess it’s to satisfy the protestors. It’s also a bit of a devious way to force teachers back into buildings.
Reminder to everyone: there is no cure for Covid and new variants are spreading.
Professorville
26 minutes ago
If teachers won't do their jobs, I would be happy to teach for free on a few conditions: no masks or social distancing, no PCR testing, and vaccine only if you want to take it or not (I won't). That's how little I care about the virus and I live like it's 2019 every day. Maybe that's why I feel so much happier than the rest of you neurotics and hypochondriacs, quivering underneath your sorry face coverings over a disease with a 99.97% recovery rate for most people.
Professorville
17 minutes ago
@The Voice of Palo Alto. "Reminder to everyone: there is no cure for Covid and new variants are spreading." Is that why daily new cases in California have dropped by about 75-80% since the record high on December 16? Web Link
Professorville
12 minutes ago
Maybe Palo Alto parents need their kids to Zoom from classrooms because Twitter/Facebook/Apple/Google are returning their employees (who have the same potential for spread as teens) to campus?
But, they aren’t. Because it is not safe.