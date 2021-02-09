Palo Alto middle, high schoolers will be able to Zoom from classrooms in person

Teachers, meanwhile, remain worried about the health and safety risks and are asking the community to be empathetic about their fears rather than point fingers. Teri Baldwin, president of the Palo Alto Educators Association (PAEA), said during the board meeting that all teachers should be vaccinated before returning to work in person.

This was a welcome announcement for parents who have been lobbying the district to reopen secondary schools — including a group who held a protest outside the district office on Monday — and are increasingly worried about the academic and emotional toll that nearly a year of distance learning is taking on their children. District leadership and trustees have consistently supported reopening schools but since late last year been hamstrung by new county and state guidelines that prohibited campuses that weren't already open from offering in-person instruction while Santa Clara County is in the purple tier. This meant Palo Alto Unified had to pause its previous plan reopen middle and high schools for hybrid learning in early January.

The district plans to put this place in place once Santa Clara County has been in the red tier of COVID-19 case rates for five consecutive days. Other local districts are pursuing similar plans, including the neighboring Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District .

Seventh graders through high school seniors will still be taking classes on Zoom but will have the option of doing so in a classroom with small groups of classmates and a teacher, he said during Tuesday's school board meeting.

Palo Alto middle and high schoolers who want to will be able to return to their campuses as soon as March, Superintendent Don Austin said Tuesday night, in a reversal from his warning just a few weeks ago that secondary schools were unlikely to reopen at all this school year .

Austin emphasized that the district has four months of reopening experience under its belt at the elementary schools, where there have been positive COVID-19 cases but no spread at the schools. Next week, two Addison Elementary School first grade classrooms will even start piloting five days of in-person instruction.

Under Palo Alto Unified's new plan, middle and high school teachers would return to their classrooms on March 1 or the day after the county moves into the red tier, if that occurs after March 1. They will continue teaching on Zoom. Austin said the district will neither "mandate or prohibit" live-streaming — teaching students remotely and in-person simultaneously — and will leave that to the discretion of teachers.

National health experts, including CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci, have said vaccination of teachers is not required for the safe reopening of schools. On Tuesday, State Senator Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, called for the immediate vaccination of teachers in both San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

"Teachers want to teach ... but things are not normal," Baldwin said. "Teachers aren't lazy or selfish because they are legitimately concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones and their students."

The high schools' student board representatives urged board members to proactively seek feedback on the new plan from students after they have had time to think through the option of returning to school.

"There can be a lot of pressure on our teachers to do different things," said Trustee Jennifer DiBrienza. "Let's just be patient right now."

Trustees encouraged parents to give teachers space and support to adjust to being back in the classroom and not push them on any particular model, such as live-streaming.

Sixth graders, who have been decoupled from the secondary schools under new state guidance, are set to return to campuses the first week of March . To date, 58% of sixth grade families have selected in-person learning, Austin said.

Austin cautioned that this is a temporary, limited step toward reopening for this school year. The district still hopes to return to normal school — five days a week of in-person learning — in the fall.

Palo Alto middle, high schoolers will be able to Zoom from classrooms in person

New reopening plan will take effect after county moves into red tier