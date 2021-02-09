City, Caltrans line up overnight closures for U.S. Highway 101 bridge project

Overnight lane closures are scheduled for Thursday through Sunday as part of construction related to a new pedestrian and bike bridge that will cross over U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto.

The city plans to close West Bayshore Road from 8 p.m., Thursday to 6 a.m., Friday, for crews to install the first steel bridge segment, according to a news release. A detour will be set up during the closure, spanning East Meadow Drive, Louis Road and Loma Verde Avenue. View a map of a detour here.

From 8 p.m., Friday through 6 a.m., Saturday, the city plans to close East Bayshore Road to install a second steel bridge segment. People can travel around the blocked road through a detour that includes Embarcadero Road, Greer Road and Oregon Expressway. View a map of a detour here.

Both steel sections are each about 100 feet long and weigh 66,000 pounds.

Caltrans will implement a full closure of U.S. Highway 101 this weekend. The northbound and southbound sides of the highway will be closed between San Antonio and Embarcadero roads from Saturday night into early Sunday. Caltrans crews will start reducing lanes at 8 p.m., Saturday, with the full closure scheduled Sunday from 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.