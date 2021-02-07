Around Town: Palo Altans step up to the racial equity challenge

In the latest Around Town column, news about a 21-day racial equity challenge in Palo Alto, Mayor Tom DuBois' guest appearance on a German podcast and this year's Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula's youth of the year.

AN EXPLORATION OF RACE … This month, locals are taking on a 21-Day Equity Challenge launched by the Palo Alto school district and city of Palo Alto to understand race and equity and recognize how racism affects the community. More than 1,000 people have signed up, according to the city. "There is a real hunger for better understanding on these topics with students, staff and parents," said Yolanda Conaway, the district's assistant superintendent of equity and students affairs. Throughout the three weeks, registered participants will be given daily activities, such as brief readings and videos that can be completed in 15 minutes or less. "This Challenge is a powerful way for the community to look internally and externally at race and equity and realize that we have a lot of work to do to address the systemic disparities in Palo Alto and our region," the Rev. Kaloma Smith, chair of the city's Human Relations Commission, said in a statement. The program will touch on a variety of topics, including understanding privilege, housing and redlining, education and justice system inequities. Participants can also take part in Thursday Night Live, weekly events on Thursday featuring guest speakers who discuss themes that emerge from the challenge each week. Parents can help engage their children through lists of books and other resources. The program has garnered other community partners: Youth Community Services, the Human Relations Commission and Palo Alto Parent Teachers Association Council. For more information, visit paequitychallenge.com.

OBERBÜRGERMEISTERS UNITE! … The COVID-19 crisis has impeded Palo Alto leaders from connecting with representatives from its eight sister cities. In prepandemic times, those bonds would often be fostered through visits to one another's countries where they would exchange ideas, form partnerships and, at times, share resources. Recently, Palo Alto's ties with one sister city, Heidelberg, Germany, was rekindled virtually through the "Corona in den USA" podcast run by the Heidelberg Center for American Studies at the University of Heidelberg. Mayor Tom DuBois talked with his counterpart across the Atlantic, Eckhart Würzner, about how their cities have responded to the pandemic in a Jan. 28 episode. The 30-minute conversation between the oberbürgermeisters (German for mayors) showed how both cities face the same challenges, including fiscal losses, questions over when to reopen certain sectors, COVID-19 vaccine shortages and the loss of income from shutdown universities. They're also brainstorming ways to support local businesses. Heidelberg has assisted shop owners switch to online sales and Palo Alto has closed streets for outdoor dining and initiated a fundraising campaign that benefits businesses. Both cities have also been subjected to curfews. Palo Alto has faced a 10 p.m. curfew and Heidelberg is currently under an 8 p.m. curfew. While the pandemic has no end date in sight, both mayors touched on how their cities plan to stay resilient. For Würzner, it's all about having "a good administration" that delivers services to its citizens. In Palo Alto, DuBois said the city's focused on making long-term investments, such as improving air quality systems to prevent the spread of disease, and preparing for disasters. Listen to the episode at hca.uni-heidelberg.de or search "Corona in den USA" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

MAKING HER MARK … East Palo Alto Academy senior Mariangelina Martinez Mateo was announced as the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula's Youth of the Year during a ceremony — held virtually for the first time — on Jan. 27. She was selected by a panel based on multiple factors, including essays, recommendations and speeches that were delivered at the online event. In her powerful speech, the first-generation Chicana touched on how her parents planted the seed that inspired her to further her goals in education, gaining support from BGCP mentors along the way. She also referenced her work as co-founder of the nonprofit Books for All, a free book lending service that lends works by BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) and queer authors. Mateo, a member of BGCP's Moldaw-Zaffaroni Clubhouse in East Palo Alto, hopes to pursue a career in entrepreneurship. Mateo will go on to represent the club in a national competition with representatives from other Boys & Girls clubs.