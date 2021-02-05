State's largest COVID-19 vaccination site set to open at Levi's Stadium

The largest COVID-19 vaccination site in the state is opening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara early next week, officials said Friday.
Santa Clara County and the San Francisco 49ers have partnered to open the site with the capacity to vaccinate 5,000 county residents per day.
As vaccine supply increases, plans are to vaccinate up to 15,000 people per day at the site.
"We recognize the urgent need for an effective and equitable vaccination effort for our community," said 49ers President Al Guido.
The stadium site will be the fourth mass vaccination site in the county. The Mountain View Community Center is among the county's three current vaccination sites.
Levi's Stadium staff are working with Santa Clara County Health System leaders, local contractors and other health care workers to ensure the vaccination site can open by next week.
The county's health system, the second largest in the state, will staff and operate the site.
"The only way we are going to get through this pandemic is together," said County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg. "Our County has a history of leading and opening California's largest vaccination site in partnership with the 49ers is just another example of this."
Levi Strauss & Co, a longtime partner of the San Francisco football team, is also joining the partnership by supporting logistical costs and raise awareness for the site.
When the site opens, vaccination appointments can be made at sccfreevax.org.
The county is currently vaccinating residents 65 years and older in addition to health care workers. Those in the 65-plus age group can get vaccinated anywhere in the county, regardless of their health care provider, the county announced on Thursday.
Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.
Comments
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
This is great news!!! Thank you 49ers! Per my calculations, this will bring us to 70% community protection in April, and with that figure of protection skewed toward our eldest and most vulnerable being protected, that amount of and definition of "herd immunity" should be more than needed to reopen. Remember, covid barely registers as a health threat to younger populations. So, with this announcement PAUSD should be planning for a return to in-person, on-campus instruction of all grade levels after spring break. My calculations are based on 1) SC population of roughly 2 million, 100k covid survivors in county (natural immunity), 190k first doses given, 5k doses being given per day currently (low ball), bumping to 10k per day after Levis opening and 20k per day at full operation of Levis, which will hopefully run 24/7/365. Let's get other stadiums open 24/7/365 (Stanford?!?) and get this done even faster!
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
As per County Supervisor Joe Smitian's office, they have let the county know that the web site's messed up AND that the phone line disconnects after 40 minutes.