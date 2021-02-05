State's largest COVID-19 vaccination site set to open at Levi's Stadium

The largest COVID-19 vaccination site in the state is opening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara early next week, officials said Friday.

Santa Clara County and the San Francisco 49ers have partnered to open the site with the capacity to vaccinate 5,000 county residents per day.

As vaccine supply increases, plans are to vaccinate up to 15,000 people per day at the site.

"We recognize the urgent need for an effective and equitable vaccination effort for our community," said 49ers President Al Guido.

The stadium site will be the fourth mass vaccination site in the county. The Mountain View Community Center is among the county's three current vaccination sites.