PUBLIC AGENDA: Study session on teacher housing proposal; school reopening plan discussion

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 5, 2021, 6:57 am 0
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Feb. 8.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold study sessions to discuss a proposal from Santa Clara County for a 110-apartment complex for teachers and school district employees at 231 Grant Ave. and to hold a pre-screening hearing for 3997 Fabian Way, a proposal for 290 apartments. The council will also get an update on the fiscal year 2022 budget and consider adopting legislative guidelines for 2021. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will discuss school reopening, student D/F report, equity and a city request for an easement at Churchill Avenue, among other items. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city auditor's risk assessment report and annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider code changes pertaining to accessory dwelling units and consider proposed zoning code text amendments for Town & Country Village at 855 El Camino Real. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 985 2555 8179.

