Ernie's Liquors license revoked for alcohol sales to minors

Liquor license ownership must be sold, state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 4, 2021, 9:48 am 2
Longtime Palo Alto liquor store Ernie's Liquors has lost its liquor license after the store was found to have sold alcohol to 10 different minors, the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) said in a statement this week.

On Feb. 2, the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control posted a notice of suspension at Ernie's Liquors, which had its license revoked, in Palo Alto. Courtesy California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Staff from the state agency posted a notice of suspension at Ernie's, which is located at 3870 El Camino Real. The license has been ordered revoked, with the revocation stayed for six months to allow for an ownership transfer approved by the department. The license has been immediately suspended indefinitely and alcohol sales are prohibited at the store, state officials said. The suspension was posted on Tuesday.

"If the license is not transferred to an acceptable party within the next six-months, the license can be permanently revoked," the department said in a statement.

Ernie's sold alcohol to the 10 minors, including a 15-year-old, between September 2019 and September 2020, according to the agency. The business was previously cited in a 2007 sting operation for sales to minors. It was also embroiled in a lawsuit with its landlord over ownership of the Ernie's name in 2010. The former liquor store owners lost their lease and moved to an adjacent location, using the Ernie's name, which the landlord claimed he owned as "goodwill" he had purchased from the previous owner.

Watchful Parent
Registered user
another community
4 hours ago
Watchful Parent, another community
Registered user
4 hours ago

Does the ABC still use minors to entrap liquor stores for underage purchases?

It is my understanding that adult customers who are asked near the storefront and buy alcohol for minors can also be cited or arrested.

My kids (12 & 14) are not allowed to drink being underage but I do buy them St. Pauli Girl N.A. (non-alcoholic beer) since they seem to enjoy the taste of a cold brew. It is .O5% alcohol by volume so one would have to drink nearly a 12 pack in.order to get the same alcohol volume from a standard 5% beer.

So far, no problems as they do their homework & stay out of trouble.

