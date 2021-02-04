Ernie's Liquors license revoked for alcohol sales to minors

Longtime Palo Alto liquor store Ernie's Liquors has lost its liquor license after the store was found to have sold alcohol to 10 different minors, the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) said in a statement this week.

Staff from the state agency posted a notice of suspension at Ernie's, which is located at 3870 El Camino Real. The license has been ordered revoked, with the revocation stayed for six months to allow for an ownership transfer approved by the department. The license has been immediately suspended indefinitely and alcohol sales are prohibited at the store, state officials said. The suspension was posted on Tuesday.

"If the license is not transferred to an acceptable party within the next six-months, the license can be permanently revoked," the department said in a statement.

Ernie's sold alcohol to the 10 minors, including a 15-year-old, between September 2019 and September 2020, according to the agency. The business was previously cited in a 2007 sting operation for sales to minors. It was also embroiled in a lawsuit with its landlord over ownership of the Ernie's name in 2010. The former liquor store owners lost their lease and moved to an adjacent location, using the Ernie's name, which the landlord claimed he owned as "goodwill" he had purchased from the previous owner.