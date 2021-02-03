Tyler MacNiven returns to his Woodside roots via a long, adventurous route

For Woodside's Tyler MacNiven, the journey home has included a 2000-mile walk across Japan, an "Amazing Race" and business ventures ranging from film production to home meal kits. He grew up lending a hand at his parents' restaurant, Buck's of Woodside, the well-loved local eatery. But after college, it looked for a time as if MacNiven's future would be in travel or entertainment, or perhaps a combination of the two.

MacNiven shares his unusual trip back to the food world, and to Woodside, in an online talk on Feb. 5 hosted by the Woodside Arts & Culture Committee, part of the committee's First Friday series.

MacNiven first made headlines as a high school student who mounted a political-style campaign to "run" for admission to Stanford University. When it turned out that wasn't in the cards, he attended the University of California, Santa Cruz. Post-college, he backpacked the length of Japan, a distance of 2000 miles, and created a documentary about the experience. He later produced travel documentaries about Iran, Cuba, India and Mongolia.

He also appeared on — and with teammate BJ Averell won — the ninth season of the TV show "The Amazing Race," a reality show that combined travel and competition.

Back in the Bay Area, he opened a restaurant in San Francisco and co-founded meal kit delivery service Sun Basket.