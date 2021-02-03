Palo Alto Art Center holds virtual reception for new exhibition: 'Where the Heart Is: Contemporary Art by Immigrant Artists'

Good news for all who've been missing the Palo Alto Art Center's traditional Friday Night at the Art Center receptions. While in-person gatherings are still a no-no, the art center is celebrating a new exhibition, "Where the Heart Is: Contemporary Art by Immigrant Artists," -- which also features printmaking by the Sanctuary City Project -- with a virtual celebration on Fri., Feb. 5, at 6 p.m.

The free event will include an art-making activity, a talk by Sanctuary City Project artists Sergio De La Torre and Chris Treggiari, cocktail demos, and personal stories by Palo Alto Players theater artists.

The Art Center will also be offering a series of online artist talks in conjunction with the exhibition in the coming weeks, including Jiha Moon on Feb. 19, Maria Paz on March 5 and Yulia Pinkusevich on March 12.

While the indoor galleries at 1313 Newell Road are currently off-limits to physical visitors, Art Center Director Karen Kienzle said the hope is to open once Santa Clara County returns to the red tier under the statewide order. In the meantime, in addition to the online events, the Sanctuary City Project's residency includes several outdoor installations.

More information is available at eventbrite.com.