Palo Alto Players' production ponders the highs and lows of love

A love story: What could be more simple, or more complex? The highs and lows of a relationship are chronicled in time-bending fashion -- and song -- in Jason Robert Brown's musical "The Last Five Years," which Palo Alto Players is currently offering as an on-demand video stream.

The two-person, one-act show opens brief windows into the romantic life of Jamie (Chris Sotelo) and Cathy (Marah Sotelo), from their breathless and giddy early courtship to their partnership's sad demise. The gimmick -- and it's a good one -- is that while Jamie's side of the story is revealed chronologically, Cathy's is told backward, with one brief intersection where they exist on the same plane. For much of the show, each half of the couple is alone on their part of the stage, responding to the ghost of the other. Through parallel vignettes, from opposite perspectives, we watch wunderkind author Jamie's career taking flight while aspiring actor Cathy's stalls. We see them boost each other, stew in jealousy, and make and betray vows, almost entirely through Brown's pop-folk score, enhanced by minimal but effective set and props (in this version, designed by Scott Ludwig, and an especially delightful touch are the credit sketches by artist Natalie Long). The show was filmed by videographer Grant Huberty from Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theater.

That's right, "The Last Five Years" was performed in-person on the real stage, directed by Palo Alto Players' Artistic Director Patrick Klein, with vocal direction by Dolores Duran-Cefalu. As you may have guessed by their last name, Marah and Chris Sotelo are married in real life, which allows them to perform together mask-free, and also gives their fine performances an extra layer of intimacy and poignancy.

As noted in the pre-show text, the eight-person cast and crew took care to ensure health and safety for all involved. Their efforts are much appreciated.

The prospect of watching a play in the lockdown era is different -- and often less appealing -- than it was before. Yes, that energy that comes from being transported en masse to another world inside a theater is impossible to replicate. No, local theater groups cannot be expected to magically transform into professional film studios in a few months. Yes, it is hard to focus when watching on a screen at home, interrupted by the myriad distractions of life.