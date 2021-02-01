Palo Alto man, 21, dies in 'freak accident' while on hike in San Diego

Max Lenail, a 21-year-old man from Palo Alto died over the weekend while hiking in San Diego, according to family, friends and news reports.

Lenail was reported missing on Friday at Mission Trails Regional Park where he had gone out for a run, according to San Diego police. A day later, hikers at the park found a body in the water that was believed to be Lenail. Emergency rescue crews were called to recover the body, the police department said on social media.

"He died while crossing a swollen river during a run in the park," states an obituary for Lenail.

Lenail graduated from International School of the Peninsula (now known as Silicon Valley International School) in 2013 and Palo Alto High School, where he was a member of the Class of 2017, according to his Facebook profile. Lenail went on to study biology at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where he has been enrolled since 2017.

While the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to positively identify that the body is Max Lenail, his parents have confirmed that it was their son over Facebook and in multiple media reports.