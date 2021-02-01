Palo Alto man, 21, dies in 'freak accident' while on hike in San Diego

Max Lenail, a 21-year-old man from Palo Alto died over the weekend while hiking in San Diego, according to family, friends and news reports.
Lenail was reported missing on Friday at Mission Trails Regional Park where he had gone out for a run, according to San Diego police. A day later, hikers at the park found a body in the water that was believed to be Lenail. Emergency rescue crews were called to recover the body, the police department said on social media.
"He died while crossing a swollen river during a run in the park," states an obituary for Lenail.
Lenail graduated from International School of the Peninsula (now known as Silicon Valley International School) in 2013 and Palo Alto High School, where he was a member of the Class of 2017, according to his Facebook profile. Lenail went on to study biology at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where he has been enrolled since 2017.
While the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to positively identify that the body is Max Lenail, his parents have confirmed that it was their son over Facebook and in multiple media reports.
"He was the victim of a freak accident while hiking in the wilderness," his father, Ben Lenail, wrote in a Facebook post. "As immensely cruel as his death is, we are grateful to God for loaning him to us for 21 years."
Lenail was set to graduate pre-med from Brown University in May and planned to attend graduate school to study medicine, Ben Lenail said in an interview Sunday with NBC San Diego.
"Max was my rock, I knew if anything ever went wrong in my life, Max would be there to say the right thing, to do the right thing and take care of everyone," his mother, Laurie Yolder, told CBS8 in San Diego.
To honor Lenail, his family recommends making a donation to the Van Haren Lab at Stanford Medicine. Lenail had interned at the lab and co-authored a scientific paper with Dr. Keith Van Haren, the lab's principal investigator, who was his mentor, according to Ben Lenail. The donation page can be found here.
Lenail was born in Chêne-Bougeries, Switzerland on March 26, 1999. He is survived by his mother, Laurie Yoler; father, Ben Lenail; brother, Alex Lenail; honorary sister, Whitney Lohmeyer of New York; and grandparents, Stan and Judy Cooper of Mill Valley.
This story will be updated.
Comments
So sorry to hear this tragic news. What a sad and terrible loss. My deepest condolences and blessings to Max's family.
I’m so very sorry to hear about such a tragic loss of an inspiring young adult with so much to give to the world. My deepest condolences to the family and all his loved ones. May his memory be a blessing.
So sorry to learn of this family's tragic loss. Your Son sounds as if he would have made a great contribution to Society, so it is a loss to all of us. May you find comfort in the thought that he died doing something he enjoyed, and may he Rest in Peace.