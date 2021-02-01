As city eyes new housing in Ventura neighborhood, Jay Paul sees opportunity for new offices

To date, most of the residents involved in the area plan have emphasized the need to bring more affordable housing, park space and community amenities to the Ventura neighborhood and to limit office development. Despite that prevalent sentiment, Jay Paul is arguing that the design of its office project is "suited to the current direction of the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan, which promotes a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood, as it also encourages additional resident-friendly uses within its area."

The Jay Paul proposal, which the council is scheduled to discuss on March 1, arrives at a time when the city is forging a new vision for the broader 60-acre area in Ventura bounded by Park Boulevard, El Camino Real, Page Mill Road and the rail corridor. The area, which includes the Portage Avenue campus that until January 2020 housed Fry's Electronics , is the subject of a coordinated area plan that a group of resident stakeholders has been putting together over the past two years.

The developer is preparing to construct a two-story office building at 3045 Park Blvd., a site currently zoned for general manufacturing. The developer is requesting that the council rezone the site to allow other office uses. In addition, Jay Paul is proposing that the city create a new overlay district along Park Boulevard that would give additional flexibility to establish office uses on the seven properties in the area.

Jay Paul Company, the San Francisco-based commercial developer whose properties in the area include the office building at 395 Page Mill Road , which is occupied by Cloudera, and 3045 Park Blvd. , a site that the city had once considered as a possible location for a new police station, is now eying the creation of what would effectively be an office district on the northern edge of the Ventura neighborhood.

While the council gave the Acclaim project generally positive reviews, commercial projects could prove a tougher sell. Residents and members of the North Ventura working group have vehemently opposed alternatives for the 60-acre area that include a heavy office component, even despite warnings from the city's economic consultants that commercial development would likely be required to make the housing economically feasible.

Jay Paul's proposed office building would be a glassy two-story structure near the intersection of Park Blvd. and Olive Avenue, an area that the city sees as ripe for change. In addition to being part of the Ventura area plan, the site is just a few blocks east from 2951 El Camino Real , a site where the developer Acclaim Companies is planning to build a 113-apartment complex. Last month , the council held a pre-screening session for the Acclaim proposal, which would utilize the city's "planned housing" zone and, in doing so, allow the developer to exceed typical development standards in exchange for a provision of housing.

The proposed zone includes two properties on the north side of Oregon/Page Mill Road: 200 Page Mill Road, which is currently occupied by the law firm Hopkins & Carley, and 2747 Park Blvd., the office building occupied by Tencent's U.S. headquarters. The five properties along Park Boulevard include Park Plaza, the mixed-use complex with 82 apartments at 195 Page Mill Road; 3101 Park Blvd., Groupon's former offices now occupied by WeWork; 3197 Park Blvd., the administrative office of the builder Vance Brown; a vacant commercial building at 3241 Park Blvd.; and Jay Paul's proposed project at 3045 Park Blvd.

Jay Paul's proposal would create an L-shaped overlay district that includes a stretch of Park Boulevard between Oregon Expressway and Lambert Avenue, along the northern edge of the North Ventura plan area. All of these properties are currently zoned for "general manufacturing," though the city has made exceptions for several properties and has allowed them to switch to office and, in one case, residential uses.

"We would expect the types of office uses to be pedestrian-oriented, with many employees arriving by bicycle or walking from the nearby Caltrain station," Janette D'Elia, Jay Paul's chief operating officer, wrote in a letter to the city.

The planning commission agreed to explore a different option: spending public funds to create below-market-rate housing. The commission requested staff to analyze how much funding it would take to advance with the moderate-growth alternative with additional affordable housing, as well as how much it would cost to keep the high-growth alternative but to add new park space and additional housing.

But while the third alternative may be financially feasible, its significant office component has also made it deeply unpopular. The vast majority of the working group rejected it and members of the planning commission acknowledged that the alternative is unlikely to advance.

Planning staff cited the Strategic Economics analysis in concluding that the third alternative "represents the most viable scenario and the one most likely to deliver community benefits," according to a report from the Department of Planning and Development Services.

The city's consultant, Strategic Economics, concluded that only the third scenario would generate enough financial benefit to the developer to make community amenities (including affordable housing) possible. The third scenario would, for example, include 1,490 new residential units, while the first and second would include 500 and 1,170 units, respectively.

The city's Planning and Transportation Commission recognized the wide discrepancy between what is desired and what is actually achievable at its Jan. 13 review of the Ventura plan, when members acknowledged that all three of the alternatives that they were presented with are deeply flawed. Two of these alternatives propose a relatively modest increase in office use, with 8,600 square feet in one and 33,300 square feet in the other. The third proposal would include 126,700 square feet of new commercial development.

Jay Paul, for its part, is arguing that its new office building, as well as the proposed overlay district, are consistent with the city's vision for Ventura. The office uses, D'Elia wrote, "would not result in any additional traffic intensity or impacts over existing permitted use," given that research-and-development tenants typically have greater employee density. Notwithstanding the plan's focus on housing — and, in particular, affordable housing — D'Elia suggested in her letter that the new office building is consistent with the city's vision, as well as with the existing neighborhood.

"I'm not opposed to more offices," Lauing said. "I'm opposed to the fact that they take up space where you can have a park or a house or a café."

In making its recommendations, commissioners showed little appetite for proposing a scenario with significant office growth, given that such a scenario is unlikely to advance. Commissioner Ed Lauing said he would like the city to focus on projects that are "100% housing."

As city eyes new housing in Ventura neighborhood, Jay Paul sees opportunity for new offices

Developer proposes 'overlay' district that would allow for more office uses