Around Town: Bernie Sanders mittens meme reaches Palo Alto

In the latest Around Town column, news about the viral meme of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders catching on in Palo Alto and a new Stanford University initiative focused on Asian American art.

FEEL THE BERN? ... The sight of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders bundled up in mittens and a winter coat while sitting cross-legged at the Inauguration Day ceremony last week is arguably one of the most memorable fashion moments from the national event that has since taken the internet by storm in the form of memes. Palo Altans were no exception, posting images on Instagram of the former presidential candidate transposed onto recognizable places around the city. The Palo Alto Library posted him at the entrance of the Rinconada branch manning a table outside of the main entrance (and appropriate considering the library system carries a few of his books published over the years). Lotus Thai Bistro also joined in the fun by setting Sanders next to a stand of flowers for the California Avenue Farmers Market. Sanders also made an appearance downtown outside B The Wine Room==, where he appeared to be the first and only customer in line, sitting next to a barrel with an unopened bottle of vino. The U.S. senator has turned the viral sensation into a benefit for the greater good. He has launched the Chairman Sanders Collection that features the widely shared image on sweatshirts and T-shirts to benefit charities in his home state. Now sold out, the fundraiser has reportedly raised $1.8 million, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

OPENING UP NEW HORIZONS ... Stanford University's Cantor Arts Center debuted its new Asian American Art Initiative this week. The effort seeks "to acquire, preserve, display and research art related to Asian American and Asian diaspora artists and their practices," according to Stanford News Service, which said the initiative is the first of its kind. The initiative is "anchored" by acquisitions of artist Ruth Asawa 's "Untitled (LC. 012, Wall of Masks)," which features 233 ceramic masks, and 141 works from The Michael Donald Brown Collection (pieces created between 1880 and 1996 by Asian American artists). It will be steered by founding co-directors Aleesa Alexander, the Cantor's assistant curator of American art, and Marci Kwon, assistant professor at the university's Department of Art and Art History. "With the exception of a few major figures, Asian Americans remain in the shadows of American art," Kwon told Stanford News Service. The initiative aims to encourage scholarship across disciplines and support research by undergraduate and graduate students in the field. "Stanford is the ideal place for this project, especially when one considers the history of the Bay Area and the museum's plurality of audience," Alexander said. There are plans to host a conference and exhibit in the fall of 2022 "to rethink and reimagine the historical and theoretical dimensions of Asian American art and aesthetics," the article states.

SPREAD POSITIVE VIBES ... As the coronavirus crisis continues to unravel at home and around the world, we want to share positive stories from our readers for upcoming Around Town columns. Have you witnessed a random act of kindness or watched the community form bonds while maintaining a safe social distance? Or have you seen a creative project come about as many stay at home? Send us your story in 250 words or less by email to [email protected] Photos are also welcome. We look forward to hearing your stories!