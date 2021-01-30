Superior Court continues emergency bail schedule as COVID-19 surges in jails

Santa Clara County Superior Court has extended its emergency bail schedule as COVID-19 case counts remain at an all-time high in county jails, officials announced Friday.

The Superior Court bench voted Tuesday to issue the order, which will expire June 30.

The order requires that bail be set at $0 for all misdemeanor and felony offenses, with exceptions for specific offenses listed in the order.

The purpose of the emergency bail schedule is to limit COVID-19 transmissions. Without the order, individuals arrested and held in pretrial custody may be subject to close confinement in county jails.

Instead, the order allows eligible individuals to wait for their trial outside of jail.