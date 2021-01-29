TheatreWorks Silicon Valley updates its plans for next season

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will push back the start of its 51st season to October, the arts organization recently announced.

Season 51 is now planned to commence in October with the new indie-rock comic-book infused musical "Lizard Boy." TheatreWorks will work with the creative team behind "Lizard Boy" at the online New Works Festival this April, according to a message from Artistic Director Tim Bond. Other long-scheduled shows in the lineup, which is planned to run through August 2022, include "Hershey Felder's Monsieur Chopin," "Queen," "Nan and the Lower Body" and "Sense & Sensibility."

The season, first announced back in February of 2020, was to include "Having Our Say: The Delaney Sisters' First 100 Years," "Man of La Mancha, The Lifespan of a Fact," and "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner," which have been replaced by planned performances of "Ragtime," "It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," and "August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean," in addition to "Lizard Boy."

Streaming video will also be available for "Lizard Boy" and "It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," with the possibility of streaming others as well, for audiences more comfortable watching from a distance, according to TheatreWorks' website.

TheatreWorks has postponed the season start several times, as pandemic conditions prevent live theater's in-person return.