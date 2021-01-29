PUBLIC AGENDA: Public safety building construction contracts; study session on reopening schools

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Feb. 1.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold its annual retreat to set its priorities for 2021. The virtual meeting will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 30. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve several contracts for construction of the new public safety building at 250 Sherman Ave., as well as authorize the selling of bonds to finance the project. The council also plans to approve a work group to work on updating the Housing Element and consider a colleagues memo from council members Lydia Kou and Greer Stone about preserving local control for land use issues. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will hold a study session to discuss reopening schools in the fall; recruitment, hiring and retention of diverse staff; student mental health; and equity goals. The virtual meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242. A link to the agenda will be posted here once it's available.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. A link to the agenda will be posted here once it's available.