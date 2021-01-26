An investigation revealed that a man in his 50s and of Middle Eastern descent had been talking on his cellphone on the sidewalk when the woman approached him and asked for money.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here .

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay .

The man told police he believed the attack was motivated by the woman when she heard his accent as he spoke on his cellphone. He complained of pain to one of his elbows, but did not require medical attention.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., an officer located the woman on El Camino Real at Los Robles Avenue and detained her. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and a hate crime. As of Tuesday morning, the woman remained in custody in lieu of $30,000 bail, according to online court records.

When a witness said they were going to call the police, she fled the scene on foot.

According to the man, the woman told him he "probably hates women" and was "the reason the country was going down."

When the man refused once again, the woman allegedly removed a laptop from a bag she had been carrying and began to attack him with it, striking him twice on the arms. She then allegedly picked up a large wooden sign from the sidewalk and swung it at the man, missing him.

Woman suspected of assault, hate crime arrested by police

Man reports he was struck by a laptop, believes his accent motivated the attack