California health leaders lift regional stay-at-home orders

The majority of state counties are still in the strictest tier, also known as the purple tier. Individual counties could choose to impose stricter rules, state officials noted.

ICU capacity projections for all regions over the next four weeks are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order. The Sacramento region exited the order on Jan. 12 and the Northern California region never entered the order.

The regional stay-at-home orders were based on the intensive-care unit capacity within five sections across California made up of multiple counties. A drop to below 15% of the available ICU beds in a region triggered the stay-at-home order. Each regional order urged Californians to stay home except for essential activities, which helped lower disease transmission levels and reduced the burden on the hospital system.

The end of the regional orders will return the state to the previous county-by-county colored tiered system under its Blueprint for a Safer Economy . The color-coded tiers indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity, with yellow being the most lax and purple the most restrictive. The tiers are based on local case rates and test positivity.

"California is slowly starting to emerge from the most dangerous surge of this pandemic yet, which is the light at the end of the tunnel we've been hoping for. Seven weeks ago, our hospitals and front-line medical workers were stretched to their limits, but Californians heard the urgent message to stay home when possible and our surge after the December holidays did not overwhelm the health care system to the degree we had feared," Dr. Mark Ghaly, state Health and Human Services secretary said in the statement.

Because case rates remain high across most of California, the state's Hospital Surge Order remains in place to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. The partial lockdown or Limited Stay at Home Order, which limits nonessential activities between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., expires also expires Monday.

All counties in the state, including in the Bay Area, are in the purple tier. Under the purple tier, services, such as outdoor dining and personal services, may resume immediately with required modifications, but they are subject to any additional restrictions required by local jurisdictions.

"Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives. Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it's important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner," Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health and state public health officer, said in a statement.

Across the state, the number of available ICU beds is increasing into the double digits despite fears by health officials of a precipitous spike in COVID-19 cases after the winter holidays. Officials imposed the regional order to prevent the spike in cases from overwhelming the health care system. The disastrous increase did not appear to take shape as they had feared.

California health leaders lift regional stay-at-home orders

Most counties to stay in the strictest 'purple' tier based on previous county-by-county evaluation system