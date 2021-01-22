News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on city economic recovery plan; update on Boulware Park upgrades

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 22, 2021, 8:59 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 25.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the city's economic recovery plan; get a report about south Palo Alto bikeway projects; and provide direction on prioritization of projects on the city's capital improvement plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect a new chair and vice chair, get an update on Boulware Park upgrades, discuss changing the proposed visitor limit and an entry fee policy at Foothills Park, as well as a proposal to change the name of Foothills Park. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold study sessions on south Palo Alto bikeways project and on the Palo Alto Transportation Management Association. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 936 5086 5957.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on city economic recovery plan; update on Boulware Park upgrades

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 22, 2021, 8:59 am

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 25.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the city's economic recovery plan; get a report about south Palo Alto bikeway projects; and provide direction on prioritization of projects on the city's capital improvement plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect a new chair and vice chair, get an update on Boulware Park upgrades, discuss changing the proposed visitor limit and an entry fee policy at Foothills Park, as well as a proposal to change the name of Foothills Park. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold study sessions on south Palo Alto bikeways project and on the Palo Alto Transportation Management Association. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 936 5086 5957.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.