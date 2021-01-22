PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on city economic recovery plan; update on Boulware Park upgrades

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 25.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the city's economic recovery plan; get a report about south Palo Alto bikeway projects; and provide direction on prioritization of projects on the city's capital improvement plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect a new chair and vice chair, get an update on Boulware Park upgrades, discuss changing the proposed visitor limit and an entry fee policy at Foothills Park, as well as a proposal to change the name of Foothills Park. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold study sessions on south Palo Alto bikeways project and on the Palo Alto Transportation Management Association. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 936 5086 5957.