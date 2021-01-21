Your COVID-19 vaccine questions — answered

Visit Kaiser Permanente’s website for the latest information on vaccine priorities and how to get a vaccine when you meet the criteria, or call their 24/7 recorded message hotline at 855‑550‑0951 (available in English and Spanish) for regular updates. Members will receive email updates on the vaccines by registering at kp.org . For more information, visit kp.org/coronavirus .

Santa Clara County is vaccinating residents who fall under Phase 1A, which encompasses health care workers and long-term care facility residents. On Jan. 13, it expanded vaccines to residents 75 and older, and many health care providers in the county doing likewise. While the state has expanded eligibility to people age 65 and up, the county took the more conservative track because it doesn't have enough doses to vaccinate the over 300,000 residents who fall under this category.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, San Mateo County is vaccinating all eligible Phase 1A health care workers and long-term care residents. On Jan. 17, it expanded eligibility to include residents 65 and older, but as of Jan. 19 the county did not have sufficient doses to begin vaccinating that group of people. The county recommends checking with your health care provider to learn if they are able to vaccinate people 65 and older, as most San Mateo County residents will receive the vaccine from their primary care provider. The county is prioritizing reaching as many members of Phase 1A as possible as it awaits the arrival of additional vaccine doses and following state guidance about the prioritization of groups in Phase 1B, as the supply of vaccine continues to be very limited. For more information, visit the county's vaccination webpage .

The news of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout late last year was a welcome sign for many that the pandemic’s end could be in sight. But the process has gone slower than hoped for initially, and confusion abounds as state and local leaders expand eligibility. Below is a list of who can currently get vaccinated in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, plus answers to common questions and links to resources. We will update and add to this page as more information becomes available.

Health care workers who are patients of Stanford Health Care and/or work in Santa Clara County: If you are a health care worker not necessarily employed or contracted by Stanford Health Care, you are eligible for vaccination at this time.

Residents of Santa Clara County and San Mateo County over the age of 75 can be vaccinated at Stanford Health Care’s location at 2585 Samaritan Drive, San Jose . Stanford may announce additional locations for patients who reside in these counties.

Vaccine eligibility depends on your county of residence, age and in some cases your occupation. At this time, established primary care patients with Stanford Health Care who meet the following criteria may schedule a vaccination via MyHealth or by calling 650-498-9000.

Counties may also be at different stages of the vaccination plan. For more information, view the San Mateo and Santa Clara county-specific sections above.

The state has a vaccination plan which outlines guidance for counties on who should be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations broken down into phases and tiers. Most Californians will be vaccinated at community vaccination sites, doctor's offices, clinics or pharmacies.

If Sutter Health (which includes Palo Alto Medical Foundation) is your health care provider, you can contact the Sutter vaccine appointment system online at sutterhealth.org/covid-vaccine and by phone at 844-987-6115. They are currently taking appointments for health care workers and patients over the age of 75.

The state recently announced that it will soon launch a new system to let people know if they are eligible to receive a vaccine, and if not yet eligible, to register for a notification via email or text when they are eligible. That system is expected to launch this week.

The FDA noted there isn't data to determine how long the vaccine will provide protection, nor is there evidence that the vaccine prevents transmission of the virus from person to person.

The vaccine contains a small piece of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus' messenger RNA (mRNA), which is a piece of genetic material that instructs cells in the body to make the virus' distinctive "spike" protein. The body of a person who receives the vaccine produces copies of the spike protein, which triggers the immune system to react defensively and produce an immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

If you notice redness or tenderness grows in the spot where the shot was administered after 24 hours or the side effects persist after a few days, the CDC recommends contacting your doctor or health care provider.

People may experience pain or swelling in the area where they received the shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . They may also come down with a fever, chills, headache and fatigue. The side effects could be similar to the flu, but should dissipate days after receiving the shot.

Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are currently being issued across the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine on Dec. 11 and Moderna's vaccine on Dec. 18. Both vaccines are administered through two doses. Pfizer-BioNTech's doses are given 21 days apart and Moderna's doses are provided 28 days apart.

Your COVID-19 vaccine questions — answered

A guide to eligibility and where people can get shots