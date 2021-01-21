'Persistent' and 'consistent.' Report highlights Palo Alto's legacy of discrimination.

The history of Black and brown communities in Palo Alto is blighted by discrimination, exclusion, unfair policing and everyday indignities that collectively make residents of color feel like they don't belong, a newly released report from the city's Human Relations Commission concludes.
Titled "Black and Brown Palo Alto: History and current experience," the report relied on both historical accounts and recent testimony from dozens of current and recent residents, many of whom spoke out about their experiences in Palo Alto in forums, rallies and commission discussions. The City Council commissioned it in May as part of a broad effort to address racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing by a police officer in Minnesota.
For Raven Malone, who ran for City Council last year, these stories literally hit close to home. Last year, her campaign lawn sign was covered with a "White Lives Matter" sign, she told the council. She recalled being questioned at a council forum about her ability to "comprehend Palo Alto" and said people often assumed she was talking about East Palo Alto rather than her home city.
"When Black and brown people speak out about feeling unwelcome, we're told that we can leave," Malone told the council Tuesday. "We as Palo Altans have to stop trying to pretend like racism doesn't exist here or silencing Black and brown people when we speak out about it."
The Rev. Kaloma Smith, chair of the Human Relations Commission, presented the report to the council on Tuesday and outlined the commission's next planned steps to address the council's priority of addressing racial inequality. The main component of this work is a series of "community circles" — groups of about 10 people that would meet for conversations about race and belonging. The commission has a goal of meeting with 100 community leaders, who would then help facilitate 100 such circles in the next 24 months.
Smith, who serves as pastor at the University AME Zion Church, recited a litany of stories about residents of color getting treated with hostility by police officers, eyed suspiciously at Stanford Shopping Center and disrespected by strangers on the street. Smith said commissioners went far and wide to seek out stories for the reports. They were "shocked where the data led us," he said.
The report highlights four themes that stood out in people's comments: the persistence of discrimination over a long period of time; the consistency of aggressions, including daily microaggressions; a shortage of positive role models in their hometown; and denial of housing to Black and brown families.
"What we clearly have here and what another 20 pages of notes and people's lived experiences in our city (tell us) is we have a city where people of color don't feel like they belong, no matter their economic position, no matter their position in corporate spaces or academic spaces," Smith said.
Smith acknowledged the inherently limited role that city government has when it comes to influencing behavior around race. One question that he and the commission wrestled with as they put the report together was: How does policy modify behavior?
"What seemed to be interesting to me is, if we had a perfect police department and we have perfect housing — would that make it a perfect community for Black and brown folks? Would they still not feel all the microaggressions and the challenges in the culture in our city?" Smith asked.
Mayor Tom DuBois agreed with Smith that progress on racial justice will require difficult conversations and strongly supported the proposal for community circles, which he said he would gladly sign up for.
"We're talking about changing hearts," DuBois said. "It's not about laws at this point. It's not about trying to regulate."
Council member Lydia Kou called the report "sobering" and said she would like to see more education in Palo Alto about the city's history of race relations. This includes a greater awareness of significant figures like Roy Clay, who in 1970 became Palo Alto's first Black council member.
The commission's report includes a timeline of milestones, events and injustices involving Black and brown residents: from Pop Harris opening a shoeshine stand near the Stanford University campus trolley in 1892 and the Ku Klux Klan parading through Palo Alto streets and burning crosses in 1924, to Joseph Eichler applying an anti-discrimination policy to his residential communities in 1949 and the recent spate of hate crimes, including vandalism at Smith's church.
The report was part of a broad menu of actions the council approved last year in response to local and national protests against racial inequity and police brutality. Since then, the council and the Police Department revised the department's policy manual to ban all holds that restrict air flow and to include more information about de-escalation techniques, consistent with the 8 Can't Wait campaign. Council members are also considering broadening the scope of the city's independent police auditor, allowing the auditing firm OIR Group to investigate a broader range of police incidents that involve force.
Some council members suggested Tuesday that the city should go further. Vice Mayor Pat Burt cited the city's legacy of "redlining" — racial discrimination in mortgage lending — in the 1940s and 1950s, which shaped the demographics of both Palo Alto and East Palo Alto and helped determine their present composition.
"For most of my adult life, I thought of East Palo Alto as our sister community — not another city in another county, but the other community that when we put our two communities together, we get something that resembles social and economic balance. And neither of our communities, separately, do that," Burt said. "I just want to make sure we continue to have an active consciousness and engagement with building those deeper relationships with our true neighbors in East Palo Alto."
Council member Alison Cormack said that she hopes listening to the narratives in the report will help people "understand that the experience of Black and brown people in our community needs to be improved." She thanked the people who were willing to tell their stories.
"I know it's painful, but it's going to help us all do better," Cormack said.
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
A 45 page pdf to tell us how 'they don't feel they belong', what about a non-brown person that doesn't feel they belong in a VHCOL city.
This seems a ridiculous waste of money to document.
How about someone with an anxiety disorder that is WHITE, and how they feel in a HCOL city -- I cannot claim prejudice when someone , whether a waiter/waitress or someone I pass on a sidewalk is a racist as I'm white.
Let's definitely pour more money into these useless reports!
More $$ advertising dollars for paloaltoonline or what -- no one I know is racist is this city.
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I've read more of this pdf, if you and your family have felt harassed by police for the past 40 years, why haven't you moved.
Something is amiss with this 'report'.
And I do not believe this anonymous person was detained and police a u-turn whenever seeing this person of color driving. If you hated it THIS much, if you felt so much that an entire city and your college was racist, then why wouldn't you move to somewhere you felt you would be accepted -- this all sounds like another 'oh i didn't belong in Foothills' so let's start a lawsuit.
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Since the number of African American residents in Palo Alto constitutes only about 2% at best, it is difficult for the white majority to visualize this demographic as one worth going the extra distance for.
Only when forced to do so (as in addressing the needs & concerns of the ever-increasing Asian population in Palo Alto) will the city take any further steps towards balancing equality for other peoples of color & ethnicity.
Much of this has to do with money & influence as the recently-arrived Mandarin residents are well-to-do for the most part & are afforded the opportunity to reside in some of Palo Alto's finest neighborhoods.
Not so for most African Americans who continue to suffer economically under the hands of their white employers who continue to demean, condescend, & exploit the proud & now angry African American man as well as African American women.
About the only vestige of pseudo respect given a black person is if he or she happens to be a superb professional athlete. Then the white dominated sports media gushes & kow-tows to them but only while they are still wearing a uniform or jersey. After that, all bets are off.
Palo Alto is not unique in it's legacy of racism however subtle. This is a national disgrace as well & one that will be with us for an extended period of time.
If General Sherman's Special Field Order #15 had not been rescinded by the racist POTUS Andrew Johnson, 40 million African Americans could lay claim today to a promise unkept by another impeached white U.S. president.
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Everyone in the country seems to have a grievance and they all think others should pay attention to them - Black, Hispanic, Asian, White, gay, mental disorders, disabilities, food intolerances, perfume intolerance, religious intolerance. Good thing we are such a rich and well fed country that people can spend their lives complaining about these issues rather than working all day to find food for their family.
Bottom line today is - if you can afford it - you can live in Palo Alto. The higher price always wins.
Further people feel alienated when surrounded by people of different colors or cultures if they do not know the people. If they do know them then this becomes insignificant.
Third - of course there are individuals who express racism - people of all colors. It is hard wired in our species. Instead of constantly researching past issues showing individuals responsible for racist acts and that have repeatedly shown that the entity of the City of Palo Alto itself never once engaged in racism, (there was never any city sanctioned red-lining, or exclusion acts), why don't people who care about this discuss treating all people politely and kindly if they are acting in the same manner.
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Raven Malone feels unwelcome in Palo Alto? Guess what? I'm "white," I've lived in Palo Alto all of my life (58 years) and I've never felt welcome in Palo Alto. I was excluded growing up and as Palo Alto's wealth has increased, so has the disdain, to the point where I am excluded and snubbed all the time because I'm white by a racial/cultural contingent that now represents the wealthiest racial/cultural group in the city. I'm sure racism exists, but I'm even more sure that people would rather tear their hair, beat their breasts and wail and moan about what may or may not be personal insults than address the real issue: R1 Zoning! If Palo Alto had developed as a city commensurate to the local economic growth, we would never have descended into the exclusivist hell where we now all dwell.
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
These early reader reactions do not surprise me. And they give City Council and all of us citizens reason to listen carefully to the HRC.
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
This whole topic is out of my wheelhouse. Raven Malone is a well-spoken young lady. However her position on housing was playing to the party SB50 contingent which is not a winner in this election. As to policy we vote for the people who support our policies. If she came into the political race and said that she would protect the neighborhood policies which she proclaimed to love then she would have done better.
Palo Alto is not a metro area - we do not have jobs here that typically occur in a metro area. She was being positioned with poor policies that are not favored by this city but are favored by the party leaders who were supporting her. She would have done well in Oakland, San Jose, or San Francisco that has a broader metro base of jobs and political outlook.
14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
@Shavonne Cook ..."Not so for most African Americans who continue to suffer economically under the hands of their white employers who continue to demean, condescend, & exploit the proud & now angry African American man as well as African American women."
Please cite specific examples of this happening in Palo Alto backed by facts and evidence.