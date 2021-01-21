Pedestrian dies in Caltrain collision

A fatal collision between a Caltrain train and a male pedestrian at the Churchill Avenue crossing in Palo Alto disrupted service on the rail commuter service on Thursday afternoon.
The collision involving a man on the tracks and Train No. 261 heading north happened around 3:40 p.m., according to Caltrain. Emergency crews responded to the scene and trains were stopped in the area.
The train carried 22 passengers; no injuries have been reported to anyone onboard, Caltrain said.
The person who died was an adult who was not a Palo Alto Unified School District student, according to district Superintendent Don Austin.
Palo Alto police have advised the public to take alternate routes and to expect delays around the area. The Churchill Avenue grade crossing was closed until about 6:30 p.m.
The investigation will be handled by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, which is in charge of looking into incidents that occur on the railroad corridor, police said.
The incident has not been determined to be intentional or accidental, Caltrain stated.
Caltrain plans to post updates on Twitter via @CaltrainAlerts.
Help is available
Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal is urged to call 1-800-784-2433 to speak with a crisis counselor. People in Santa Clara County can also call 1-855-278-4204.
Read more: How to help those in crisis
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
