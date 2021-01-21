Pedestrian dies in Caltrain collision

A fatal collision between a Caltrain train and a male pedestrian at the Churchill Avenue crossing in Palo Alto disrupted service on the rail commuter service on Thursday afternoon.

The collision involving a man on the tracks and Train No. 261 heading north happened around 3:40 p.m., according to Caltrain. Emergency crews responded to the scene and trains were stopped in the area.

The train carried 22 passengers; no injuries have been reported to anyone onboard, Caltrain said.

The person who died was an adult who was not a Palo Alto Unified School District student, according to district Superintendent Don Austin.

Palo Alto police have advised the public to take alternate routes and to expect delays around the area. The Churchill Avenue grade crossing was closed until about 6:30 p.m.