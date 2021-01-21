Man working in his yard faces armed would-be robber

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that targeted a man working outside of his home in Palo Alto on Wednesday afternoon.
Police received a report at about 2:20 p.m. of a man in his 20s who was approached by a person with a handgun. The man was working outside of his home in the 1100 block of Webster Street about 30 minutes earlier when he was approached by a man who pointed a handgun at him. The would-be robber demanded the man's wallet and cellphone, police said in a press release on Thursday afternoon.
The man refused to hand over his belongings and the would-be robber ran to a waiting car driven by another person. The duo fled south on Webster Street, police said.
The man described the armed person as a Hispanic man of unknown age and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black face covering. The vehicle was a red four-door Toyota truck. A witness reported the truck was driven by a Hispanic man who wore glasses.
Police don't know yet if the man will be able to work with a department artist to produce a sketch of the armed man, they said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
Comments
Registered user
Crescent Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Shame on PA City Council for reducing/maintaining a reduction in PA police of 20% under circumstances such as this!
To this brave resident: Bravo Zulu!
Registered user
Palo Alto Orchards
39 minutes ago
Registered user
39 minutes ago
Whattaya expect? Tolerating homeless camps, releasing prisoners because of the Chinese Virus, arresting and immediately releasing criminals-Palo Alto is turning into a hell hole, thanks to voters FEELING instead of THINKING. Wake up! We should not tolerate this!