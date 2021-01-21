Man working in his yard faces armed would-be robber

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that targeted a man working outside of his home in Palo Alto on Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a report at about 2:20 p.m. of a man in his 20s who was approached by a person with a handgun. The man was working outside of his home in the 1100 block of Webster Street about 30 minutes earlier when he was approached by a man who pointed a handgun at him. The would-be robber demanded the man's wallet and cellphone, police said in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

The man refused to hand over his belongings and the would-be robber ran to a waiting car driven by another person. The duo fled south on Webster Street, police said.

The man described the armed person as a Hispanic man of unknown age and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black face covering. The vehicle was a red four-door Toyota truck. A witness reported the truck was driven by a Hispanic man who wore glasses.

Police don't know yet if the man will be able to work with a department artist to produce a sketch of the armed man, they said.