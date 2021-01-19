Strong gusts lead to power outage for nearly 4,500 Palo Alto Utilities customers

Nearly 4,500 Palo Alto Utilities customers lost their power due to strong winds and downed tree branches on electrical wires on Tuesday, according to the city's Utilities Department.

The outage reported at about 9:10 a.m. is affecting an area roughly bordered by Loma Verde Avenue and Middlefield Road to the north, San Antonio Road at Central Expressway to the east, Foothill Expressway at Arastradero Road to the south and Churchill Avenue at El Camino Real to the west. Several communities are affected, including Ventura and Charleston-Meadows neighborhoods.

Customers are estimated to get their power back around 2 p.m. Updates are available on the city's outage map, which can be found here.

The outage comes in the middle of a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the north bay, east bay and San Francisco, in addition to Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Winds are expected to reach up to 15-25 mph; gusts may be as strong as 50 mph and climb past 60 mph locally, according to the National Weather Service.

The windy conditions may be a challenge for drivers pulling trailers, according to the National Weather Service.