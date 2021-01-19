Strong gusts lead to power outage for nearly 4,500 Palo Alto Utilities customers

Nearly 4,500 Palo Alto Utilities customers lost their power due to strong winds and downed tree branches on electrical wires on Tuesday, according to the city's Utilities Department.
The outage reported at about 9:10 a.m. is affecting an area roughly bordered by Loma Verde Avenue and Middlefield Road to the north, San Antonio Road at Central Expressway to the east, Foothill Expressway at Arastradero Road to the south and Churchill Avenue at El Camino Real to the west. Several communities are affected, including Ventura and Charleston-Meadows neighborhoods.
Customers are estimated to get their power back around 2 p.m. Updates are available on the city's outage map, which can be found here.
The outage comes in the middle of a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the north bay, east bay and San Francisco, in addition to Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Winds are expected to reach up to 15-25 mph; gusts may be as strong as 50 mph and climb past 60 mph locally, according to the National Weather Service.
The windy conditions may be a challenge for drivers pulling trailers, according to the National Weather Service.
Reports of downed wires or issues with electrical service can call the utilities dispatch center at 650-496-6914. Anyone who comes across downed trees or limbs may notify the city at cityofpaloalto.org/311. Those experiencing an emergency is advised to call 911.
For power outage safety tips, visit cityofpaloalto.org.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
Registered user
Ventura
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Once again South Palo Alto gets lower quality of services from the city. Perhaps we can use some of the millions of $ the utility sends to the general fund, to improve utility service robustness.
This isn't historically high wind, and (thankfully) we're not having a storm that would weigh down trees even further with water. And yet we still have 4500+ homes, likely ten thousand or more Palo Altans, who can't work or study from home.
1) Please fund making the grid more robust. This could be under-grounding. It could be tree trimming. It could be a hybrid (maybe under-ground key trunk lines so that only small areas are affected and can be more easily fixed.
2) Please do *not* shift our city to require 100% electric energy upon home sales -- gas power still allows for heating, cooking, etc. I'm all for incentives to be green, or (optional) carbon offsets for gas usage. But I'm not for taking away the minimal redundancy we have.
Registered user
Fairmeadow
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Looks like the power outage took out Comcast's internet service in at least some parts of Palo Alto too. None here.
Registered user
Fairmeadow
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
My heating system, like almost all such systems in Palo Alto, requires electricity to operate, even though it burns fossil gas to produce heat. A power outage means no heat, irrespective of the fuel source.
Emergency cooking can be done on a camping stove. Or I can just eat PB&J until power is restored. Just fine by me.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Speaking of the millions PA Utilities sends to the General Fund, when are we getting the money from the successful lawsuit against PAU's "overcharges" of customers?
The city attorney manages to implement some projects quickly like opening Foothill while slow-walking the settlement that could put money into our pockets after a horrible COVID year. Stop stalling and/or pay us interest