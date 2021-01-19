After 18 hate crime incidents, Human Relations Commission asks City Council to take action

The report recommends that the city partner with 100 local leaders to hold community circles about race and belonging in the next year; form 100 community groups to meet and discuss issues of race and belonging over the next 24 months; and compile a report and findings from the community conversations over the next 26 months.

The report found that Black and brown residents consistently experience microaggressions on a daily basis, from being racially profiled by police to being followed in stores and treated differently compared to white people. Students have said they have no role models and are not taught about positive figures or contributions by people of color, and, when they bring the issue to the attention of a teacher, they are met with hostility.

On Tuesday night, Jan. 19, the commission is scheduled to present a 40-plus-page report , "Black and Brown Palo Alto — History and Current Experience," which the council directed them to prepare.

As a result of the rising verbal assaults and vandalism, the commission is drafting a letter to the council seeking more proactive measures to fight racism in Palo Alto. The letter is part of a strategy the commission is taking to move the needle on what has been relative inertia in addressing racism and inequities, members said during the commission's Jan. 14 meeting .

Defaced campaign signs of a Black City Council candidate. The desecration of the oldest Black church in the city. Derogatory signs at three school properties referring to COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus." The verbal assault of a City Council member because of his Asian ethnicity. These messages of hate are among 18 that have been reported in the city in the past year, according to Human Relations Commission Chair the Rev. Kaloma Smith.

The new document comes as hate-based crimes have been reported in the community over the past several months, including:

While the commission's goal is to build change in attitudes and perceptions through these long-term strategies, the draft letter, which the commission is still refining, asks the council to take more immediate actions.

A string of Black Lives Matter signs in Palo Alto have been vandalized, stolen or anonymously responded to with inflammatory letters since as far back as June.

In a show of commitment, the commissioners unanimously voted to extend Smith's and Stinger's positions as chair and vice chair for another year to continue the progress of their work that aims to change racial inequities in the city.

"In this critical time, we need the City Council as the highest elected official in our city to lead and come out emphatically against the surge of hate in our community," Smith and Stinger wrote.

The letter asks the council to formally state that Palo Alto is a city that doesn't accept hate crimes. It asks the city to arrest and prosecute individuals involved in hate crimes to the maximum extent of the law, and it asks the council to direct staff to create education programs about hate crimes in the city.

"These incidents in 2020, along with other incidents in recent years — including the unauthorized leaving of anti-LGBTQ materials at the library and antisemitic materials at Gunn High School — show a disturbing trend. As a community, we need to address this problem at the root. We can no longer excuse these events as 'one-off incidents' or pranks where 'kids are just being kids.' We see a repeated pattern of hate, and it is time for us to stand and actively address these issues," Smith and Vice Chair Valerie Stinger state in their letter.

After 18 hate crime incidents, Human Relations Commission asks City Council to take action

Commission to present findings of report on Black and brown experiences in Palo Alto tonight