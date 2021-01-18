Santa Clara County holds back batch of Moderna vaccine that potentially causes allergic reactions

A specific lot of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 has potentially caused a "higher-than-usual" number of allergic reactions but luckily, none of those doses have been administered to anyone in Santa Clara County, county officials said Monday.

The California Department of Public Health on Sunday recommended providers halt the administration of Moderna lot 41L20A because it led to a "higher-than-usual" number of allergic reactions potentially caused by the vaccine, state officials said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that anaphylaxis, or extreme allergic reaction, is possible from a COVID-19 vaccine, but less data exists on adverse reactions to the Moderna vaccine.

"A similar vaccine shows that the expected rate of anaphylaxis is approximately 1 in 100,000," the state's Department of Public Health said in a statement.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said pausing vaccination from this lot is "out of an extreme abundance of caution," and "fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours."