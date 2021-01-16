Santa Clara County unveils COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

Santa Clara County launched a new online dashboard on Friday that tracks the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses received and administered by the county's health care sector.

The dashboard will be revised and expanded daily as the county receives more data from providers, according to a Friday press release from the Public Health Department.

Some data is still missing, either due to failure to report or because some providers receive their vaccine supplies directly from the federal government and therefore are not subject to the reporting requirement, according the press release.

Health care systems throughout the county continue to expand capacity and ensure that eligible individuals receive vaccines expeditiously. New vaccine shipments are arriving each week and will be noted in the dashboard upon their receipt.

The dashboard was created to better inform the public of how the COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed throughout the community.