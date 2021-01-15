Santa Clara County ramps up COVID-19 vaccinations amid chaotic federal allocations

The county has reserved enough vaccines to administer the second doses to patients who have already been allocated or received the first dose, he said. The county is now permitting facilities to administer the vaccine to all health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities under the state's Phase 1A protocols and to residents who are 75 years old and older under Phase 1B. Kaiser Permanente is now offering limited vaccine appointments to patients age 65 and older.

The Santa Clara County Health System has administered 32,352 first doses and 6,594 second doses to eligible health care workers and individuals ages 75 and older as of Thursday. With the significant expansion of its capacity this week, the county is on track to vaccinate more than 30,000 residents per week, officials said.

Unnamed federal officials told the news organizations that the federal stockpile had been depleted in late December and that the federal government has been removing additional doses for the second round of shots directly off the manufacturers' production lines. A booster vaccine is necessary three or four weeks after the initial dose to confer 95% immunity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and manufacturers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The stunning revelation, which he made during a press conference in San Jose, came not from an official announcement by the government, but from news reports in the Washington Post and the Philadelphia Inquirer . Williams said county officials only learned about the depleted stockpile on Friday morning.

Santa Clara County leaders are concerned they won't have enough COVID-19 doses to continue building up their vaccination program after learning that federal officials allegedly lied about having a stockpile of second doses, County Counsel James Williams said on Friday.

State officials have said anyone age 65 and older will be eligible for the vaccines, but county leaders are only opening the administration to residents who are 75 years old and up due to the short supply.

The county has set up two mass vaccination sites in San Jose at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and at its medical center on Berger Drive. Next week, it plans to open an additional mass vaccination site.

In the meantime, the county continues to increase its vaccinations by more than 1,000 per day. It is now administering about 6,000 vaccines daily, said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Williams placed the blame squarely on President Donald Trump's administration, which he said had been more focused at the height of the pandemic on false election fraud claims instead of managing the vaccine program. He did not know why county and state officials haven't received communications that the vaccine stockpile isn't available or what it will mean for the rollout.

County leaders said they hope President-elect Joe Biden's administration will straighten out the distribution issues, Supervisor Otto Lee said. Biden has said his administration would provide 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office.

In Santa Clara County, the public can track their eligibility for the vaccines, learn how to set up appointments and receive the latest information at sccfreeevax.org .

Some health care providers have seen a crush of people who want to obtain the vaccine. On Thursday, Kaiser Permanente's and Sutter Health/Palo Alto Medical Foundation's websites crashed as patients attempted to book vaccine appointments.

On Jan. 26, the Board of Supervisors will discuss further recommendations to coordinate the plans. County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody has issued an order for all health care providers in the county to deliver a plan by Feb. 4 on how they will administer the vaccines and to report their allotments.

County leaders are also hampered by a fractured information system that has thus far hobbled efforts to track just how many doses are actually available in the county. The county's public health care system receives its doses from one source while medical providers such as Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health receive their allocations from the state. National pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens, which are administering vaccines to residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, receive their doses from the federal government, as do Veterans Affairs medical facilities.

"Under President-elect Biden’s plan, the federal government will provide regular projections of the allocations states and localities will receive. The federal government will build on the operational plans in place to ensure the effective distribution, storage, and transit of vaccines to states. … The federal government will also fully leverage the Defense Production Act to fill any distribution gaps, including with respect to any needed refrigeration, transportation, or storage facilities," the administration said.

Biden's administration also vowed to be "a reliable partner" for states by providing data on vaccine allocation timelines and delivery and to effectively plan and scale distribution so states and local governments will be able to plan for the deliveries.

"To continue ensuring second-dose availability on the timeline recommended by the FDA, the Biden-Harris administration will closely monitor development, production and release of vaccines, and use the Defense Production Act as needed to ensure adequate supply for second doses on the timeline recommended by the FDA," his administration said in a fact sheet .

His administration will release the majority of the vaccines when they are available, so more people can get inoculated quickly, but it will still retain a small reserve for any unforeseen shortages or delays.

Biden on Friday announced a structure to support the vaccine distribution using the National Guard and he has also backed vaccinating people who are 65 years old and above. He said he would use the Defense Production Act to maximize vaccine production and distribution, including prioritizing supplies that could cause bottlenecks, including glass vials, stoppers, syringes, needles and the "fill and finish" capacity to package vaccine into vials.

While many people are concerned that a lack of vaccines might push out the administration of second doses within the three- to four-week time frame, federal guidance has determined that a later administration of a few weeks won't diminish the immunity conferred by Pfizer's vaccine, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, said, speaking at Dodger Stadium, where he and Newsom announced the opening of a mass vaccination center. The same is expected with the Moderna vaccine, he added.

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in Los Angeles that California doesn't anticipate any issues with distributing second doses of the vaccine, but the federal stockpile problem has led state leaders to be increasingly mindful to verify whatever information they are being given.

Santa Clara County ramps up COVID-19 vaccinations amid chaotic federal allocations

County leaders are expanding immunization programs, but worry about depleted vaccine stockpiles