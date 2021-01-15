PUBLIC AGENDA: Proposed changes to Foothills Park access; discussion on PAUSD's dyslexia program

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 18.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss property negotiations pertaining to 455 Bryant St. The council will then hold a pre-screening hearing for a proposed mixed-use development at 2951 El Camino Real that would have 133 housing units, 5,000 square feet of office space and 1,000 square feet of retail; discuss the Human Relation Commission’s report, "Black and Brown Palo Alto — History and Current Experience"; provide direction on the city's economic recovery plan; consider forming a working group for the Housing Element 2023-2031 process; and consider rule changes for access to Foothills Park. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will discuss the district's dyslexia program, summer school, graduation rates, a special-education disproportionality plan and other items. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission is scheduled to discuss the California Avenue master plan, the city’s new commissioner handbook and the development of public artwork on King Plaza to recognize the city’s priorities on race and equity. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 984 6120 5387.