Palo Alto Art Center seeks butterflies for upcoming installation

Calling all potential origami artists: The Palo Alto Art Center is seeking community contributions for an upcoming exhibition -- "The Butterfly Effect: Migration is Beautiful."

The exhibition was started by Bay Area youth activists to raise awareness of child detention at U.S. borders, according to the Art Center's website. More than 50,000 paper butterflies have so far been created for the project, with a goal of 76,020 to represent the 76,020 children who were detained at the border last year, the site states.

Interested community members can pick up origami paper outside the front entrance of the Art Center (1313 Newell Road) and return completed butterflies to the bin provided there, throughout the month of January. The exhibition is slated to be on display starting March 2.

The project's organizers are offering tips on creating the symbolic insects at their site, butterflyeffectmigration.org.