Sheriff's Office forms task force investigating right-wing extremists

A special task force to combat right-wing extremists was announced by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
The task force was formed in response to the recent attacks on the U.S. Capitol and the heightened level of security in advance of the presidential inauguration.
"The task force will be comprised of Sheriff’s Deputies, detectives and other law enforcement personnel to investigate any right-wing terrorists or terrorist groups that have any intention of harming public officials, destroying government facilities or putting our community at risk," the office announced in a press release. "The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to the preservation of public safety and the protection of constitutional rights. We have zero tolerance for violence and terrorism in our community and value our partnership with the community to achieve this goal."
The Sheriff's Office is asking the public to report information related to radical right-wing terrorists who pose a threat or intend to pose a threat to public safety in Santa Clara County. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.To speak directly to a person, call 408-808-4400.
The office also will be working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center on information that requires a collaborative investigation. Information also can be forwarded directly to these federal agencies by visiting www.fbi.gov/tips or by contacting the Sheriff's Office at [email protected]
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
I'm really concerned that what happened last Wednesday was enabled not just by the potus' incitement, but also by his abandonment of his duty to ensure there was security of the capitol.
How can we know that everything will be done to ensure the safety of the city and new President and Vice President (and everyone else), if Trump remains in office? He is nothing if not a constant schemer -- he is permanently on the offensive, and the only way to deal with someone like that is to frankly stay on the offensive against him. Which no one does, hence he just can't seem to leave us alone and let us restore our nation. He seems to especially want to target times when we would otherwise be celebrating victories like the national election, or the Georgia election -- he plots to steal the limelight no matter how destructive, especially if the limelight might go to those who won against him It's a given that he will do worse if those trying to protect us from him and his lawless violent antidemocracy minions do not get him out of office and keep on the offensive against him.
I don't hear what he could do now, worse, being discussed in the debates in Washington today, that all lawmakers (regardless of party) are at greater risk if the current potus' dereliction of duty continues in the run up to the inauguration. Competent, honest governance matters, especially in a superpower like ours.
I'm still hearing way too much of the Republicans' propensity to twist themselves into pretzels of lies and partisan justifications to blame everything on Democrats, straw men, made up villains ("antifa"), etc, and not nearly enough taking responsibility and acting honorably for our nation (even to the extent of endangering themselves and our nation). Right now, the biggest inciter, ensuring we remain divided and shoring up the confirmation biases of the insurrectionists, is Fox & Friends. They just keep going back to their old false framing, and that enables the insurrectionists to go on. But they've been given the banner of legitimacy by years of lies, misinformation, and hatemongering from their talking heads going unchallenged for years. They, more than almost anyone, are responsible for current divisions and a Republican party that seems almost lost to values like personal responsibility or truth. The potus didn't incite insurrection in a vacuum.
Adobe-Meadow
38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Watching the news today the FBI was aware there was a potential problem and did not advise correctly to those on the ground. A total lapse in communication from those in the know who regularly track the known trouble makers and have sophisticated surveillance equipment. So take a deep breathe and let the process play out. There is more to this story. And a lot of people going to jail.