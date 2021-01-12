Paly, Gunn student athletes can again train outdoors in person starting next week

Palo Alto and Gunn high school student athletes will be able to again train in person outdoors in stable cohorts starting next Tuesday, the schools announced.

"While sport season schedules have not been finalized, the Paly and Gunn athletic department and staff feel it is important to offer our community the chance to do what they love with the people they care about. These workouts are not just about physical conditioning, but are part of a belief that having fun as a member of a caring community is critical to the well-being of our students," Paly Athletic Director Nelson Gifford and Gunn Athletic Director Curt Johansen wrote in a joint announcement.

Athletic training with health and safety precautions is allowed to resume under updated California Department of Public Health guidelines released in December. The guidance is "aimed at giving communities guidelines on how to safely remain physically active while reducing transmission in their communities, especially at a time when cases are at an all-time high and ICU capacity is stretched near capacity," the California Department of Public Health said.

Students will train outdoors, keeping 6 feet apart, and within stable cohorts. They should "refrain" from participating in more than one team over the same season. Face coverings should be worn at all times, "even in heavy exertion as tolerated," the guidance states. Students and coaches also must wear masks when they're not participating in the athletic activity, such as when standing on the sidelines.

When the high schools first resumed sports practices in the fall, the athletic directors also urged students to not socialize with each other before or after workouts.