News

With COVID-19 surge, Stanford frosh-soph students can't return to campus after all

by Andrea Gemmet / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 9, 2021, 9:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Stanford University announced freshman and sophomore students would not be allowed to return to campus for winter quarter, due to surging coronavirus cases. File photo by Veronica Weber.

Stanford University announced Saturday that freshman and sophomore students would not be allowed to return to campus for winter quarter, citing a surge in coronavirus cases.

In the past week, graduate and professional students, along with undergraduates with special circumstances, were allowed back on campus, according to a message from President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell. The remaining students had been set to return to school later this month, part of a staggered move-in schedule.

"The worsening COVID-19 circumstances have now eroded our expectations about the experience we could deliver to undergraduates in the winter months," they wrote. "California and Santa Clara County have stringent public health restrictions tied to COVID-19 caseloads."

Student newspaper The Stanford Daily pointed out that the announcement comes one day after news that 43 students on campus tested positive for COVID-19, and after university officials repeatedly asserted this fall that students would be able to be on campus for winter quarter.

The 43 students, all of whom had tested positive since Jan. 2, are in isolation, according to Stanford University's coronavirus dashboard.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

With COVID-19 surge, Stanford frosh-soph students can't return to campus after all

by Andrea Gemmet / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 9, 2021, 9:41 pm

Stanford University announced Saturday that freshman and sophomore students would not be allowed to return to campus for winter quarter, citing a surge in coronavirus cases.

In the past week, graduate and professional students, along with undergraduates with special circumstances, were allowed back on campus, according to a message from President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell. The remaining students had been set to return to school later this month, part of a staggered move-in schedule.

"The worsening COVID-19 circumstances have now eroded our expectations about the experience we could deliver to undergraduates in the winter months," they wrote. "California and Santa Clara County have stringent public health restrictions tied to COVID-19 caseloads."

Student newspaper The Stanford Daily pointed out that the announcement comes one day after news that 43 students on campus tested positive for COVID-19, and after university officials repeatedly asserted this fall that students would be able to be on campus for winter quarter.

The 43 students, all of whom had tested positive since Jan. 2, are in isolation, according to Stanford University's coronavirus dashboard.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.