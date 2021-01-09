Pro-Trump business owner documented at Capitol invasion rally faces backlash

Some people are threatening a boycott of a Menlo Park business after it came to light that its owner attended a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6 in which a mob violently invaded the U.S. Capitol.

The Almanac received several news tips showing a photo of Suzi Tinsley, owner of downtown Menlo Park business Sugar Shack, in a crowd of people near the Capitol building with what looks like a Trump flag tied around her shoulders and a red "Keep America Great" hat on her head, with two thumbs up. She is also shown not wearing a mask in the photo.

Tinsley has not responded to requests for comment.

According to NBC Bay Area, she issued a statement saying that she supports Trump and made the trip to D.C. to see his last appearance as president, but thought that the rally would be peaceful. When things got unruly, she was injured and left the scene to return to her hotel, the news station reported.

"Just like every other American, I watched in horror as the chaos unfolded on television. I couldn’t believe my eyes and remain appalled at what I saw," Tinsley said in a statement to NBC Bay Area.